Moffat County Republicans caucus as election season gets underway

Tuesday, Moffat County Republicans met to caucus for the upcoming election season at Moffat County High School.

Amber Delay / Craig Press

Tuesday night, a portion of Moffat County voters gathered at the Republican Caucus to elect precinct delegates who will go on to choose Republican candidates for local offices.

“Today was a good turn out,” said Doug Winters, chairman of the Moffat County Republican Central Committee, who checked in each attendee after confirming their name, affiliation, and address.

There are 94 delegates in Moffat County, across 13 precincts. Nine precincts are located in Craig, and the other four represent the outlying communities of Browns Park, Hamilton, Maybell and Dinosaur. Winters said there were voters from each precinct represented at the caucus.

Each precinct has an allotted number of delegates and an equal number of alternate delegates who would substitute if any of the delegates drop out. The number of allotted delegates and alternates is determined by the population of residents in the precinct.

Delegates must be registered as a Republican by February 7th and residing at an address within their precinct since February 7th to be considered. Delegates are voted in by peers in their same precinct.

Laura Woodworth, left, and daughter Annie pose for a photo at the Moffat County Republican Caucus Tuesday at Moffat County High School.

Amber Delay / Craig Press

Anyone can attend the caucus to observe the process, though only registered Republicans can vote on delegates for their precinct.

Annie Woodworth, 10 year old Sandrock student, attended the caucus with her mom, Laura Woodworth, to observe and learn about the process. The student has been learning about government in school, so this was a good opportunity to see it in action.

“I went to a City Council meeting where they swore in the new Council Members, and I thought it was so cool, I wanted to learn more,” Annie said.

Doug Winters, center, speaks with Laura Woodworth, right, at the Moffat County Republican Caucus Tuesday, with Steve Maneotis, left, looking at precinct information.

Amber Delay / Craig Press

This was the first caucus for the mother and daughter, who recently moved to Craig from Golden with their family. Laura said that they are both learning about this together.

“It’s so much easier to teach your kid about local government here, because the city council and this caucus is so much more accessible. This is what I love about Moffat County,” Laura said.

The next step in the caucus process comes quickly — the County Assembly on Saturday, March 5th. Registration opens at 7:30 p.m. and the Assembly begins promptly at 8 p.m. Elected delegates will be present, and the local candidates will speak.