Moffat County Republican candidates make the ballot

CRAIG– All of the candidates that participated in the Moffat County Republican Assembly received the votes needed to earn their spot on the June primary ballot.

Candidates participating in the county assembly earn a place on the ballot by when they receive at least 30 percent of the delegates’ votes at the assembly. The number of votes also determines a candidate’s spot on the ballot. The person with the most votes is listed first.

Governor candidate Doug Jones and Colorado House District 57 incumbent candidate Bob Rankin were in attendance. Numerous other candidates were represented at the assembly by local surrogates and campaign representatives.

86 delegates attended the assembly Saturday morning. Ten of these delegates will head to the Republican House District 57 Assembly April 7 in Meeker and the State Republican Assembly April 14 in Boulder. Moffat County is eligible to send 21 delegates. Republican Chair Corrie Ponikvar said the lack of participation could be due to the increase in first-time delegates participating in the assembly this year.

“This year we had a lot of first-time attendees at our assembly,” Ponikvar said. “I’m not sure that they knew that was available to them.”

She said it can take a few assemblies for delegates to realize all of the ways they can participate in the election.

Recommended Stories For You

Still, the turnout of new faces excited Ponikvar.

“Hopefully they enjoyed it, and they will be more aware of how that whole process works — how the election process begins,” she said.

Candidates who do not participate in the assembly can earn a spot on the ballot by petition. To petition on to the ballot, a candidate must collect a number of signatures equivalent to 20 percent of the votes cast for that office in the previous election. These signatures are submitted to the Clerk and Recorder's office, which certifies that each name represents a party member with a current, valid voter registration.

District 3 Commission candidate Frank Moe is petitioning to get on the ballot as the race’s incumbent. Earlier this month, he submitted a petition with 560 signatures, which is currently being certified by the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. He needs 418 certified signatures to be placed on the ballot.

So far, the following local candidates will be on the primary ballot in June. They are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

District 3 Commissioner

Clerk and Recorder

Coroner

Democratic coroner candidate Alec Brown will be running against the winner of the Republican primary.

Sheriff

Assessor

Surveyor