Moffat County relay team gains All-State honors to round out school year

Moffat County High School's Stephenie Swindler and Emaleigh Papierski have support from Halle Hamilton and Emma Jones after accepting their first-place medals in the 4x200-meter relay Friday during the 3A CHSAA State Championships.

Andy Bockelman

The shared championship guaranteed they would be seeing further honors after the finish line, but another distinction came along after the finish line for Lady Bulldogs.

Moffat County High School girls track and field athletes were recently named All-State competitors by Colorado High School Activities Association.

Stephenie Swindler, Halle Hamilton, Emma Jones and Emaleigh Papierski were among the list of 3A runners for taking first-place during May’s state championship 4×200-meter relay.

The group of junior Swindler, sophomore Papierski, and freshmen Hamilton and Jones won the event at a final time of 1:45.83 on May 17.

All-State titles go to the winners of each state event, MCHS track’s first title since 2016.

The same group also placed third in the 4×400, setting a school record in the process.

Papierski and Hamilton also ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 400 dash. Hamilton, Swindler, Lydia Berkoff and Kelsey McDiffett were also eighth in the 4×800.

Among the other Bulldog state honors were Jared Atkin fourth and fifth in the 110 and 300 hurdles, with discus throwers Jesse Earle seventh and Caylah Million eighth.