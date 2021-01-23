Moffat County real estate transactions total $6.7 million for November 2020
Moffat County’s real estate estate saw a pandemic boost in a big way during the spring and summer of 2020.
That trend continued into the late fall in Moffat County as the county saw $6.7 million in real estate transactions in the month of November.
Craig Association of Realtors President Kacey Lyons said that November’s strong real estate numbers showed just how well the market has done throughout 2020.
“The market is holding super strong, and things are heading in the right direction,” Lyons said. “People are wanting that small town, country town living way of life, so that has a huge factor in the market and what we’re seeing in Moffat County.”
In November, Moffat County had 37 real estate transactions process. Of the 37 transactions, the property at 225 Falcon Drive was the lowest transaction at $13,000, while the highest was the property at 6798 County Road 7, which sold for $395,000.
In total, the average transaction was $181,508.108.
November Real Estate Transactions
820 Taylor Street
Seller: Jennifer Bricco
Buyer: Russell & Raquel Neesham
Sale Price: $107,500
410 Elmwood Street
Seller: Lloyd Powers
Buyer: Ezequiel Chavez & Erica Fowler
Sale Price: $72,000
4295 Timberlane Dr
Seller: Bennett Burns & Linda Trust
Buyer: Jamin McKee
Sale Price: $55,000
535 3rd Avenue West
Seller: Angela Buchanan
Buyer: Shawn Halme
Sale Price: $160,000
1301 E Victory Way
Seller: Gerry Wooden
Buyer: Gatlynn Hicks & Shannon Lee
Sale Price: $203,000
833 Ranney Street
Seller: Angela Calhoun
Buyer: Steve Heafner & Lisa Gill
Sale Price: $130,000
694 N Mistletoe CT
Seller: Shawn Moss
Buyer: Jose Rodriguez
Sale Price: $40,000
1227 Taylor Street
Seller: Frentress Living Trust
Buyer: Darla Rolf
Sale Price: $192,500
576 Lincoln Street
Seller: Diane Cookston
Buyer: Pamela Mikesell
Sale Price: $147,000
140 Hill Circle Drive
Seller: James Phillips
Buyer: Jace & Skyler Trujillo
Sale Price: $345,000
100 County Road 212
Seller: Zachary Hansen
Buyer: Janice Ryno & Walter & Miyako Hirano
Sale Price: $207,000
225 Falcon Drive
Seller: Jared Ewy
Buyer: Mark Davis
Sale Price: $13,000
3286 Routt Forest Drive
Seller: Rustons Saw Service LLC
Buyer: James Smith
Sale Price: $370,000
1128 County Road 39
Seller: Seattle Bank
Buyer: Carl and Stephanie Davis
Sale Price: $215,000
6798 County Road 7
Seller: John Leblanc
Buyer: Mary Steed
Sale Price: $395,000
1500 Lecuyer Drive
Seller: Nathan MaComber
Buyer: Tiffany Park
Sale Price: $235,000
1226 Barclay Street
Seller: Randall Dial
Buyer: Nathan and Teal Macomber
Sale Price: $240,000
1226 Aspen Avenue
Seller: Randall Martin
Buyer: Randall & Nanette Dial
Sale Price: $150,000
3840 W 6th Street
Seller: Laura Cieslik
Buyer: Poet Lee Morningstar Stewart
Sale Price: $180,000
257 Prong Horn Road
Seller: Debra Kirby
Buyer: Traci & Hubert Johns
Sale Price: $291,000
780 Riford Road
Seller: Dario Archuleta
Buyer: Rainer Stammler
Sale Price: $176,000
876 Washington Street
Seller: Steve Cattoor & Joyce A Trust
Buyer: Franklin Fedinec
Sale Price:$149,900
2971 Pine Ridge Drive
Seller: Hayden Resident Trust
Buyer: James Hand
Sale Price: $285,000
6799 County Road 7
Seller: Doug Bailey
Buyer: James and Leslie Stewart
Sale Price: $280,000
577 Yampa Avenue
Seller: Elysian Fields LLC
Buyer: Mason & Lynette Siedschlaw
Sale Price: $130,000
219 Field Street
Seller: Holly Gurr
Buyer: Randy Payne & Shantel Bell
Sale Price: $202,300
637 E &7th Street
Seller: Cowtown Properties LLC
Buyer: Amelia Nordin
Sale Price: $69,900
1152 Forest Service Road
Seller: Debora Brown
Buyer: Angela Mitchell
Sale Price: $50,000
701 Riford Road
Seller: Charles Berkley
Buyer: John Williams
Sale Price: $180,000
2903 Boulder Drive
Seller: Michael Berg
Buyer: Brian & John Kakac
Sale Price: $185,000
1207 Washington Street
Seller: Double R Investments
Buyer: Travis Sanford
Sale Price: $178,900
1014 Alta Court
Seller: Roger Reed
Buyer: Ryan & Dana Duran
Sale Price: $380,000
1916 W 2nd Street
Seller: Don Cameron
Buyer: Snadra Hershiser
Sale Price $165,000
240 Sand Gulch Road
Seller: Gregory Caddy
Buyer: Cody Cox
Sale Price: $255,000
906 Cottonwood Avenue
Seller: Cody Cox
Buyer: Zane Abraham & Amy Nieto
Sale Price: $135,000
952 Fiddleneck Drive
Seller: Richard Blatzer
Buyer: Joseph Ruiz
Sale Price: $110,000
1792 W 2nd Street
Seller: Ferrel McCurdy
Buyer: Richard & Paige Tatom
Sale Price: $239,000
