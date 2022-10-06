Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $7M in September
The following real estate sales in Moffat County were recorded in September.
62648 W Highway 40
Seller: Trenton Vernon
Buyer: April Ozuna
Price: $225,500
Description: See document
423 Knoll Ave.
Seller: Tad Gene Swartz
Buyer: Valerie Baxter
Price: $300,000
Description: Western Knolls, Lot 8, Block 4
1392 County Road 64
Seller: Debra Hayes
Buyer: Shawn Fuller
Price: $300,000
Description: See document
2927 Pinon Circle
Seller: Anne-Marie Williams
Buyer: Braxton Shirley
Price: $437,000
Description: Pine Ridge 3, Lot 48, Block 6
815 Pence Drive
Seller: Kent Neil Binder
Buyer: Mikell Peterson
Price: $210,000
Description: Wildlife Estates, Lot 15
103 Antler Court
Seller: Milburn Markle
Buyer: Vernon Madsen
Price: $440,000
Description: Doe Run, Lot 1
767 Green St.
Seller: Jacqueline Pomeroy
Buyer: Anne-Marie Tennyson
Price: $260,000
Description: Sunset, Lot 40-42, Block 6
791 Taylor St.
Seller: Joshua Caudill
Buyer: Sally Smith
Price: $291,100
Description: Original Craig, Lot 47-48, Block 10 and the N2 of Lot 46
59655 Highway 318
Seller: Robert Harding
Buyer: GWF Companies Inc.
Price: $215,000
Description: See document
900 Mack Place
Seller: Janice Edwards
Buyer: Matthew Mulhollen
Price: $565,000
Description: See document
675 Finley Lane
Seller: Jenifer Wells
Buyer: Isabel Valdez
Price: $295,000
Description: Crest Village, Lot 2, Block 3
870 Jerimiah Ave.
Seller: Diana Wilson
Buyer: Lisa Brickey
Price: $329,000
Description: Craig East 4, Lot 18-19, Block 1
943 Breeze St.
Seller: Michael Kirby
Buyer: Marralee Figueroa
Price: $249,900
Description: State Addition, Lot 15-16, Block 8
270 Bilsing St.
Seller: Peter Nichols
Buyer: Kathryn Sumerford
Price: $311,000
Description: Meadows 2, Lot 5, Block 13
842 Columbine St.
Seller: Colby Howard
Buyer: Jessica Schell
Price: $330,000
Description: Sandwood, Lot 5, Block 3
922 Falcon Drive
Seller: Margaret Barsch
Buyer: Jamin Mckee
Price: $29000
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 604, Filing 8
724 Barclay St.
Seller: Roger Spears
Buyer: Raeann Kohpay
Price: $230,000
Description: Original Craig, Lot 17-18, Block 10
896 Villa View Drive
Seller: Clayton Richards
Buyer: Kristen Marshall
Price: $420,000
Description: Crest Village, Lot 6, Block 5
968 Rocky Mountain Way
Seller: Rocky Mountain High of SC LLC
Buyer: Bear Skull Ranch LLC
Price: $435,000
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 842, Filing 12
693 Yampa Ave.
Seller: William Lee
Buyer: Lois Wymore
Price: $329,900
Description: Original Craig, Lot 46-48, Block 19
275 Danner Drive
Seller: Ronald Danner
Buyer: Jodie Ann Allen
Price: $740,000
Description: Yampa View, Lot 1
1166 Sequoia Ave.
Seller: Paul Lewis
Buyer: Felix Silva
Price: $56,500
Description: Shdw Mtn Village, Lot 22, Block 4, Filing 1
717 Country Club Drive
Seller: Jose Valencia
Buyer: Christopher Neal
Price: $245,000
Description: Victory Heights, S46′ W½, Tract 8
Total sales: $7.2 million
