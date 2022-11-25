Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $4.5M in October
The following real estate sales in Moffat County were recorded in October.
86 County Road 39
Seller: Lori Craig
Buyer: David Noland
Sale Price: $288,900
Description: Hamilton subdivision, lots 1-8, block 9 and vacated Texas Avenue adjacent
3833 W. 6th St.
Seller: NCM Holdings LLC
Buyer: Lillianne Valdez
Price: $180,000
Description: Ridgeview Townhouses subdivision, lot 5, block 7, planned unit development
1770 Doe Run Drive
Seller: Benjamin Ball
Buyer: Kurt Holscher
Price: $775,000
Description: Doe Run subdivision, lot 10, filing 2
400 Behrman St.
Seller: Eric Nehring
Buyer: Bradley Yoder
Price: $275,000
Description: See document
1701 West Drive
Seller: Tania Bade
Buyer: Lysandra Presley
Price: $310,000
Description: Woodbury subdivision, lot 5, block 4
723 Green St.
Seller: Maria Lopez
Buyer: Allen Skrdlant
Price: $273,000
Description: Sunset subdivision, lots 29-30, block 6 and the S10′ of lot 31, second addition
No address
Seller: Kama Investments LLC
Buyer: Margarita Herrera Bravo
Price: $18,000
Description: Villa West subdivision, lot 15, block 1
3880 W. 6th St.
Seller: NCM Holdings LLC
Buyer: Shawnna Elmore
Price: $165,000
Description: Ridgeview Townhouses subdivision, lot 22, block 7, planned unit development
1861 Timberlane Drive
Seller: Elliott Land Trustee LLC
Buyer: Scott Gaines
Price: $220,000
Description: Wilderness Ranches subdivision, lots 251-252, filing 4
985 Lincoln St.
Seller: Steven Durbin
Buyer: Michael Chaffin
Price: $355,000
Description: Craig View subdivision, lots 42-44, block 25
County Road 30
Seller: James Green
Buyer: Michael W & Elizabeth M Hitchcock Revocable Trust
Price: $59,000
Description: Buckley Minor subdivision, lot 1
1045 Barclay St.
Seller: Kyle McQuiggan
Buyer: Todd Nordstrom
Price: $288,000
Description: State Addition subdivision, lots 46-48, block 3, N2 lot 48
2275 W. 3rd St.
Seller: John W Gray Revocable Family Trust
Buyer: Kenneth Boles
Price: $290,000
Description: Riverview subdivision, lot 8, block 1
1906 W. 2nd St.
Seller: Ashley Vasquez
Buyer: Mark Luddington
Price: $280,000
Description: Meadows subdivision, lot 2, block 7, first addition
922 Colorado St.
Seller: Wayne Walgren
Buyer: James Tryon
Price: $334,900
Description: Craig View subdivision, lots 19-24, block 25, S2 lot 19
700 Taylor St.
Seller: Thomas Kourlis
Buyer: Dennis Fredrickson
Price: $195,000
Description: Original Craig subdivision, lots 23-24, block 9, and the S2 of lot 22
780 County Road 30
Seller: Steve Baker
Buyer: Randy Westberg
Price: $195,000
Description: Doe Run subdivision, lot 2
Total sales: $4.5 million
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.