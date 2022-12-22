Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $3.7M in November
The following real estate sales in Moffat County were recorded in November.
680 Finley Lane
Seller: Michael Lefler
Buyer: Brandon Martin
Price: $184,800
Sale date: Nov. 9
Description: Finley Lane Addition, Tract 9, Desc 283/149
Fiddleneck Drive
Seller: Paul Kakac
Buyer: Joseph Piscopio
Price: $24,000
Sale date: Nov. 9
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 16, Filing 1
888 Colorado St.
Seller: Samuel Miller
Buyer: Lindsey Royce
Price: $259,900
Sale price: Nov. 9
Description: Craig View, Lots 3-4, Block 28
1255 Lecuyer Drive
Seller: Derrick Webb
Buyer: Loren Williamson
Price: $510,000
Date: Nov. 14
Description: Glen Erie, Lots 10a-12a, Block 7
825 Washington St.
Seller: James Ellenberger
Buyer: Jeffrey Chamberlain
Price: $272,000
Date: Nov. 14
Description: Craig View, Lots 30-32, Block 29 and N2 of Lot 29
2100 E. 9th St.
Seller: Troy Henderson
Buyer: Josiah Kuball
Price: $287,000
Date: Nov. 14
Description: Craig East 3, Lot 20, Block 1
769 Legion St.
Seller: Toni Marshall
Buyer: Joseph Bauers
Price: $234,000
Date: Nov. 14
Description: Victory Heights, W2 of Tr 40
410 Washington St.
Seller: Federal National Mortgage Association
Buyer: Spencer Brown
Price: $249,900
Date: Nov. 17
Description: Victory Addition, Lots 21-22, Block 4
993 Colorado St.
Seller: NCM Holdings LLC
Buyer: Robert Perkins
Price: $191,000
Date: Nov. 17
Description: Craig View, Lots 45-47, Block 26, The S.6 of Lot 47
2014 E. 9th St.
Seller: Kevin Watson
Buyer: Daniel Krause
Price: $420,000
Date: Nov. 17
Description: Craig East 3, Lot 17, Block 1
375 Steele St.
Seller: Morgan Petricek
Buyer: Terry Donze
Price: $186,500
Date: Nov. 18
Description: Davis Gardens, Lot 43, Block 2 and the S14.25 of Lot 44
1058 Colorado St.
Seller: Richard Conner
Buyer: Randi Austin
Price: $299,900
Date: Nov. 28
Description: Craig View, Block 20, 8-10 and N half Lot 11
193 Barker St.
Seller: Wesley Strickland
Buyer: Gerry Dupuis
Price: $298,000
Date: Nov. 29
Description: Meadows, Lot 6, Block 7, 1st Addition
640 N. Ranney St.
Seller: Clay Copeland
Buyer: Heath Earle
Price: $320,000
Date: Nov. 29
Description: Sunset, Lots 13-15, Block 3
253 Elk Lane
Seller: Robert Jersin
Buyer: Scott Dinkler
Price: $28,000
Date: Nov. 30
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 502, Filing 7
Total sales: $3.7 million
