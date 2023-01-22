Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $3.3M in December
The following real estate sales in Moffat County worth $3.3 million were recorded in December.
840 Finley Lane
Seller: Eastyn Coats
Buyer: James Nannenga
Price: $355,000
Date: Dec. 1
Description: Sandwood subdivision, lot 5, block 2
124 E. Fourth St.
Seller: Benjamin C Dixon and Pamela L 2017 Family Trust
Buyer: Douglas Small
Price: $156,000
Date: Dec. 6
Description: Original Artesia subdivision, lots 19-20, block 13 E2
No address
Seller: Stanley Moore
Buyer: Keyla Ibarra
Price: $30,000
Date: Dec. 7
Description: Craig View subdivision, lots 19-24, block 15
400 E. Third St.
Seller: Jane Shock
Buyer: Anthony Lujan
Price: $124,000
Date: Dec. 8
Description: East Artesia subdivision, lots 8-9, block 7
667 Pershing St.
Seller: Joshua Fessler
Buyer: Cardinal Hendry
Price: $393,000
Date: Dec. 12
Description: Sunset subdivision, lots 39-42, block 3
685-695 Russell St.
Seller: Daniel Wiebe
Buyer: 685 Russell St LLC
Price: $400,000
Date: Dec. 13
Description: Original Craig subdivision, lots 45-48, block 18
323 Birch St.
Seller: Steven Lamoreaux
Buyer: Ericka Lucas
Price: $290,000
Date: Dec. 14
Description: Woodbury subdivision, lot 3, block 2
445 Ranney St.
Seller: Ponikvar Properties LLC
Buyer: Northwest Colorado Holdings LLC
Price: $40,000
Date: Dec. 15
Description: Original Craig subdivision, block 40, A135 X 60 tract
709 Pronghorn Road
Seller: Jamie Brandt
Buyer: Mason Laremore
Price: $475,000
Date: Dec. 16
Description: Sand Springs subdivision, No. 4, lot 37
700 Tucker St.
Seller: Patrick Duran
Buyer: Charles Armbruster
Price: $175,000
Date: Dec. 16
Description: Original Craig subdivision, lots 22-24, block 15
604 Tucker St.
Seller: Lisa Lamb
Buyer: Mason Baker
Price: $168,000
Date: Dec. 16
Description: Original Craig subdivision, lots 23-24, block 18
1070 Lincoln St.
Seller: Jamie Hume
Buyer: Christopher Frentress
Price: $254,900
Date: Dec. 20
Description: Craig View subdivision, lots 7-8, block 21, S10 of lot 6 and N5 of lot 9
110 Western Ave.
Seller: Lawrence Bergstrom
Buyer: Pete Ardry
Price: $330,000
Date: Dec. 28
Description: Western Knolls subdivision, lot 1, block 1
2264 Cottonwood Ave.
Seller: Colt Eckhoff
Buyer: Jonathan Beals
Price: $153,000
Date: Dec. 28
Description: Shadow Mountain Village subdivision, lot 12, block 1, filing 1
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.