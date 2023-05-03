Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $2.7M in April
There were 11 real estate sales recorded in Moffat County in April worth a combined value of more than $2.7 million.
1062 E 7th St.
Seller: Nicholas Geeslin
Buyer: Ten Sixty Two Seventh LLC
Price: $116,000
Date: April 3
Description: Country Club Heights subdivision, lot 12, block B, filing 2.
1012 E. Seventh St.
Seller: Nicholas Geeslin
Buyer: Ten Twelve Seventh LLC
Price: $147,000
Date: April 3
Description: Country Club Heights subdivision, lot 6, block A, second addition.
870 Pershing St.
Seller: Derrek Warden
Buyer: Kanyon Halterman
Price: $210,000
Date: April 7
Description: Sunset subdivision, lots 7-8, block 5, and the S2 of lot 6, second addition.
1569 Yampa Ave.
Seller: Laura Clare
Buyer: James Kinchen
Price: $285,000
Date: April 7
Description: Harris-Owen subdivision, TRS 14-17.
1144 Schrader Ave.
Seller: Tyler Michael
Buyer: John Duffy
Price: $339,000
Date: April 17
Description: Crest Village subdivision, lot 11, block 2.
806 Steele St.
Seller: Samantha Dunham
Buyer: Terry Mignerey
Price: $255,000
Date: April 17
Description: Valley View subdivision, lot 8, block 4.
2124 Redwood Place
Seller: Kama Investments LLC
Buyer: Isaiah Hodges
Price: $215,500
Date: April 18
Description: Shdw Mtn Village subdivision, lot 1, block 9, filing 1
2750 County Road 64
Seller: Shimizu Family Trust
Buyer: Ricky Hoselton
Price: $500,000
Date: April 20
Description: West Ridge Estates subdivision, lots 1-2
1284 Mariana Way
Seller: Philip Pinnt
Buyer: Diego Garcia
Price: $85,000
Date: April 21
Description: Cedar Mtn Mobile Park subdivision, block 1, lots 14, 15 and 22, less A portion of lot 15, M/B Desc 445/840.
767 N Ranney St.
Seller: Michele Ferrere
Buyer: William Ruckman
Price: $369,900
Date: April 24
Description: Original Craig subdivision, lots 40-42, block 9.
2202 Cottonwood Ave.
Seller: NCM Acquisitions LLC
Buyer: Jospeh Foust
Price: $245,000
Date: April 26
Description: Shdw Mtn Village subdivision, lot 14, block 1, filing 1.
Total sales: $2.7 million
