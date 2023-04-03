Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $2.5M in March
There were nine real estate sales recorded in Moffat County in March with a combined value of more than $2.5 million.
88 County Road 212
Seller: Abby Schroeder
Buyer: Wayne Jones
Price: $230,000
Date: March 6
Description: Rowley subdivision, lot 6.
785 Park Court
Seller: First Ascent Properties LLC
Buyer: Jack Castleman
Price: $292,000
Date: March 13
Description: Ridgeview subdivision, lot 18, block 1, filing 1.
725 W. Ninth St.
Seller: Frank Archuleta Jr.
Buyer: Joshua Iacovetto
Price: $410,000
Date: March 14
Description: Misc Craig Tracts (see document).
808 Fairway Blvd.
Seller: John Holford
Buyer: William Farringer
Price: $250,000
Date: March 14
Description: Victory Heights subdivision 2, lots 18-20, block 16
840 Haughey Road
Seller: Timothy Wilson
Buyer: Beth Withrow
Price: $405,000
Date: March 16
Description: Craig East subdivision 3, lot 39, block 2.
782 Breeze St.
Seller: Wendy Reynolds
Buyer: Tammy Sorenson
Price: $338,600
Date: March 16
Description: Original Craig subdivision, lots 3-5, block 12.
975 Finley Lane
Seller: Kloos Investments LLC
Buyer: Oscar Macias
Price: $55,000
Date: March 30
Description: Panorama Park subdivision, lot 1, block 1.
1955 W. A St.
Seller: Christopher Morgan
Buyer: Jacob Bingham
Price: $250,000
Date: March 30
Description: Frontier City subdivision, lots 27-29, block 6.
1139 Barclay St.
Seller: Gregory Gonzales
Buyer: Peyton Keel
Price: $329,000
Date: March 31
Description: Mount View subdivision, lots 34-35, block 9 and S2 of lot 36.
Total sales: $2.5 million
