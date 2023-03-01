Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $2.1M in February
The following real estate sales were recorded in February in Moffat County and surpassed $2.1 million combined.
1191 Sunrise Lane
Seller: Kama Investments LLC
Buyer: Cleotilde Villa
Price: $130,000
Date: Feb. 1
Description: Sunrise at Shadow Mountain subdivision, lot 22
668 Taylor St.
Seller: Robert Alvestad
Buyer: Monika Valdez
Price: $365,000
Date: Feb. 3
Description: Original Craig subdivision, lots 7-9, block 24
Juniper Place
Seller: Diamondback Investments LLP
Buyer: Manuel Tarango
Price: $27,000
Date: Feb. 7
Description: Pine Ridge Apartments and Townhomes subdivision, lots 1, 1a, 2 and 2a, filing 3
885 Stout St.
Seller: Secretary of HUD
Buyer: Cody Fredrickson
Price: $191,400
Date: Feb. 9
Description: Valley View subdivision, lots 14-15, block 1N 6′ lot 14
315 E 6th St.
Seller: Aaron Hardy
Buyer: Shad Butler
Price: $179,000
Date: Feb. 10
Description: Rosedale subdivision, block 4, E55′ of lots 25-26
122 E. 4th St.
Seller: Ryan Lawson
Buyer: Kama Investments LLC
Price: $120,000
Date: Feb. 15
Description: Original Artesia subdivision, lots 19-20, block 13, W2 of each lot
No address
Seller: David Walters
Buyer: City of Craig
Price: $160,000
Date: Feb. 15
Description: See document
2991 Pine Ridge Drive
Seller: George Raftopoulos
Buyer: Patricia Johnson
Price: $615,000
Date: Feb. 21
Description: Pine Ridge subdivision 3, lot 14, block 6, and lot 15 of the replat of lot 15 filing 3
702 Rose St.
Seller: Michael Beldon
Buyer: Fuentes, Guillermo Martinez &
Price: $27,000
Date: Feb. 22
Description: Original Craig subdivision, lots 23-24, block 16
315 Apple St.
Seller: Logan Blankenship
Buyer: John Arthurs III
Price: $330,000
Date: Feb. 24
Description: Woodbury subdivision, lot 16, block 1
Total sales: $2.1 million
