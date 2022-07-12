Moffat County Real Estate transactions
Real estate sales transactions recorded in the month of June in Moffat County.
600 Valley View Drive
Seller: Matthew Medina
Buyer: Jason Miller
Price: $240,000.00
Description: Sunbird Ranch Subdivision Lot 17
1226 Sequoia Ave.
Seller: Pamela Gerber
Buyer: Benigno Landa
Price: $156,500
Description: Shadow Mountain Village Lot 5, Block 2, Filing 2.
848 Ashley Road
Seller: Zebulon Ruck
Buyer: Ida Lorraine Stehle
Price: $270,000
Description: Craig East 3, Lot 9, Block: 1
336 County Road 31
Seller: Donald Hayes
Buyer: Roland Strite
Price: $65,000
Description: Schreiner Sub, Lot 4
1471 Forest Service Road
Seller: SCB Development
Buyer: Kirk Hellander
Price: $100,000
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 174, Filing 3
2150 County Road 174
Seller: Brayden Peterson
Buyer: Jordan Block
Price: $324,900
Description: Sand Springs, Lot 10a Of The Replat Of Lots 9-10 Sand Springs & Lot 29 Of Sand Springs #3
2348 Williams Lane
Seller: Cripple Creek Properties LLC
Buyer: Joel Carrillo Rosette
Price: $195,000
Description: Craig East 1, Lot 1, Block 2
806 Steele St.
Seller: Jordan Temple
Buyer: Samantha Dunham
Price: $213,600
Description: Valley View Lot 8, Block 4
661 Conner Drive
Seller: Kevin Johnson
Buyer: Justin Johnson
Price: $125,000
Description: Craig East 1, Lot 1
54084 Highway 318
Seller: Ella Curtis
Buyer: Angela Uthe
Price: $300,000
Description: See document
Overlook Drive
Seller: Anthony Teeter
Buyer: Raymundo Acuna Vega
Price: $36,000
Description: Overlook Park, Lot 11
110 E. Brontosaurus Blvd
Seller: Phan Ky Duong
Buyer: Stone Age Stay LLC
Price: $110,000
Description: Original Artesia, Lot 2-4, Block 1
746 E. 12th St.
Seller: Tehya Johnson
Buyer: Brent Chedsey
Price: $220,000
Description: Craig View, Lot 1-6, Block 14
167 Warbler Lane
Seller: Tyler Monell
Buyer: Roland Michael Becker
Price: $28,500
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 31, Filing 1
572 Colorado St.
Seller: Corissa Figaro
Buyer: Marc Devan Aleksic
Price: $150,000
Description: Rosedale Lot 6-7, Block 7
93 Cortner Lane
Seller: Jeffrey Karl Schankin
Buyer: Laura Ann Bavetzmcgee
Price: $315,000
Description: Sand Springs Sub 2, Lot 16
1735 Boulder Drive
Seller: Roland Michael Becker
Buyer: Tanya Hurtado
Price: $140,000
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 12, Filing 5
2220 Crockett Drive
Seller: First Ascent Properties LLC
Buyer: Anthony Gene Downey
Price: $74,900
Description: Craig East 3, Lot 26, Block 3
1140 Crest Drive
Seller: Fredrickson, Dennis &
Buyer: Alex Taber
Price: $331,000
Description: Crest Village, Lot 10, Block 2
940 E 9th St.
Seller: Angela Aalbers
Buyer: Parrott Family Trust
Price: $325,000
Description: Tri-Star 1, Lot 3, Block 1. Includes 2×89.96 ft. strip on back (south) of Lot 2020-2546.
3828 Exmoor Road
Seller: Brandi Miller
Buyer: Matthew Marchbanks
Price: $247,000
Description: Ridgeview, Lot 2, Block 4, Filing No. 2.
211 Stegosaurus Fwy
Seller: Robert Essex
Buyer: Mark Sharpe
Price: $55,000
Description: Original Artesia, Lot 12-13, Block 9
Seller: Matthew Meola
1041 Sage Brush Court
Buyer: Steve Martin
Price: $57,200
Description: Hall Exemption, Lot 1
1159 Barclay St.
Seller: Antonio Lopez
Buyer: Colen Musgrave
Price: $231,800
Description: Mount View Lot 39-40, Block 9
1475 Yampa Ave.
Seller: Summer Craft
Buyer: Marco Hernandez
Price: $265,000
Description: See document
891 Colorado St.
Seller: Christopher Jurney
Buyer: Lisa Thompson
Price: $122,000
Description: Craig View, Lot 46-47, Block 27 N10 ft. of Lot 45 and S15 ft. of Lot 48
982 Langford Drive
Seller: Robert Fears
Buyer: Eric Nelson
Price: $355,000
Description: Glen Erie, Lot 38
1306 Sprout Drive
Seller: Robert Hinman
Buyer: Thomas Wilson
Price: $39,500
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 685, Filing 8
No address
Seller: Dinosaur Village LLC
Buyer: Bonnie Scarlett
Price: $189,000
Description: See document
790 Green St.
Seller: Clinton Lloyd
Buyer: Kassandra Corson
Price: $269,900
Description: Valley View, Lot 1, Block 2
3845 Exmoor Place
Seller: Katherine Decker
Buyer: Brandi Miller
Price: $325,000
Description: Ridgeview Lot 13, Block 5, Filing No. 2
1792 W. 2nd St.
Seller: Richard Tatom
Buyer: Anne Small
Price: $350,000
Description: Meadows Lot 1, Block 6, 1st Addition
1110 Breeze St.
Seller: Kaisler Cattle LLC
Buyer: Liberty Gray
Price: $256,000
Description: Mount View Lot 17-18, Block 10 and the S2 of Lot 16
4460 E. Victory Way
Seller: Scott Meyers
Buyer: Robert Ainsworth
Price: $260,000
Description: See document
772 Yampa Ave.
Seller: Jamie Urie
Buyer: Jeanette Digrigoli
Price: $165,000
Description: Original Craig, Lot 6-7, Block 13
1011 Alta Court
Seller: Chris McCourt
Buyer: Judy Harles, D V Revocable Living Trust
Price: $575,000
Description: Panorama Park, Lot 16, Block 3
1201 Fiddleneck Drive
Seller: Greg Brewer
Buyer: Shawna Cragun
Price: $265,000
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 49, Filing 2
759 School St.
Seller: Benjamin White
Buyer: Samuel Langel
Price: $185,000
Description: Original Craig, Lot 38-40, Block 12
916 Taylor St.
Seller: Carl Timberlake
Buyer: Michael Taylor
Price: $284,000
Description: State Addition, Lot 4-6, Block 12
1194 Crest Drive
Seller: Rachel Green
Buyer: James Wright
Price: $320,000
Description: Crest Village, Lot 4, Block 2
1024 Eagle Loop
Seller: Dale Richards
Buyer: Eliot Schmidt
Price: $75,000
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 616, Filing 8
No address
Seller: Laurance Elarton
Buyer: Matthew Rodriguez, Barrett & Liliana Verd Family Trust
Price: $9,500
Description: East Artesia, Lot 15-16, Block 6 & Vacated Alley Adj.
No address
Seller: Ronald Danner
Buyer: Thomas Tennyson
Price: $50,000
Description: Yampa View, Lot 2
936 Herring Circle
Seller: Blaine Zulian
Buyer: Jacquelyn Adams
Price: $353,000
Description: Glen Erie, Lot 13, Block 6
814 Fiddleneck Drive
Seller: Pamela Fleming, Prentice 2007 Living Trust
Buyer: Brian Kakac
Price: $48,000
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 62, Filing 2
