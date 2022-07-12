 Moffat County Real Estate transactions | CraigDailyPress.com
Moffat County Real Estate transactions

Real estate sales transactions recorded in the month of June in Moffat County.

600 Valley View Drive

Seller: Matthew Medina

Buyer: Jason Miller

Price: $240,000.00

Description: Sunbird Ranch Subdivision Lot 17

1226 Sequoia Ave.

Seller: Pamela Gerber

Buyer: Benigno Landa

Price: $156,500

Description: Shadow Mountain Village Lot 5, Block 2, Filing 2.

848 Ashley Road

Seller: Zebulon Ruck

Buyer: Ida Lorraine Stehle

Price: $270,000

Description: Craig East 3, Lot 9, Block: 1

336 County Road 31

Seller: Donald Hayes

Buyer: Roland Strite

Price: $65,000

Description: Schreiner Sub, Lot 4

1471 Forest Service Road

Seller: SCB Development

Buyer: Kirk Hellander

Price: $100,000

Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 174, Filing 3

2150 County Road 174

Seller: Brayden Peterson

Buyer: Jordan Block

Price: $324,900

Description: Sand Springs, Lot 10a Of The Replat Of Lots 9-10 Sand Springs & Lot 29 Of Sand Springs #3

2348 Williams Lane

Seller: Cripple Creek Properties LLC

Buyer: Joel Carrillo Rosette

Price: $195,000

Description: Craig East 1, Lot 1, Block 2

806 Steele St.

Seller: Jordan Temple

Buyer: Samantha Dunham

Price: $213,600

Description: Valley View Lot 8, Block 4

661 Conner Drive

Seller: Kevin Johnson

Buyer: Justin Johnson

Price: $125,000

Description: Craig East 1, Lot 1

54084 Highway 318

Seller: Ella Curtis

Buyer: Angela Uthe

Price: $300,000

Description: See document

Overlook Drive

Seller: Anthony Teeter

Buyer: Raymundo Acuna Vega

Price: $36,000

Description: Overlook Park, Lot 11

110 E. Brontosaurus Blvd

Seller: Phan Ky Duong

Buyer: Stone Age Stay LLC

Price: $110,000

Description: Original Artesia, Lot 2-4, Block 1

746 E. 12th St.

Seller: Tehya Johnson

Buyer: Brent Chedsey

Price: $220,000

Description: Craig View, Lot 1-6, Block 14

167 Warbler Lane

Seller: Tyler Monell

Buyer: Roland Michael Becker

Price: $28,500

Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 31, Filing 1

572 Colorado St.

Seller: Corissa Figaro

Buyer: Marc Devan Aleksic

Price: $150,000

Description: Rosedale Lot 6-7, Block 7

93 Cortner Lane

Seller: Jeffrey Karl Schankin

Buyer: Laura Ann Bavetzmcgee

Price: $315,000

Description: Sand Springs Sub 2, Lot 16

1735 Boulder Drive

Seller: Roland Michael Becker

Buyer: Tanya Hurtado

Price: $140,000

Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 12, Filing 5

2220 Crockett Drive

Seller: First Ascent Properties LLC

Buyer: Anthony Gene Downey

Price: $74,900

Description: Craig East 3, Lot 26, Block 3

1140 Crest Drive

Seller: Fredrickson, Dennis &

Buyer: Alex Taber

Price: $331,000

Description: Crest Village, Lot 10, Block 2

940 E 9th St.

Seller: Angela Aalbers

Buyer: Parrott Family Trust

Price: $325,000

Description: Tri-Star 1, Lot 3, Block 1. Includes 2×89.96 ft. strip on back (south) of Lot 2020-2546.

3828 Exmoor Road

Seller: Brandi Miller

Buyer: Matthew Marchbanks

Price: $247,000

Description: Ridgeview, Lot 2, Block 4, Filing No. 2.

211 Stegosaurus Fwy

Seller: Robert Essex

Buyer: Mark Sharpe

Price: $55,000

Description: Original Artesia, Lot 12-13, Block 9

Seller: Matthew Meola

1041 Sage Brush Court

Buyer: Steve Martin

Price: $57,200

Description: Hall Exemption, Lot 1

1159 Barclay St.

Seller: Antonio Lopez

Buyer: Colen Musgrave

Price: $231,800

Description: Mount View Lot 39-40, Block 9

1475 Yampa Ave.

Seller: Summer Craft

Buyer: Marco Hernandez

Price: $265,000

Description: See document

891 Colorado St.

Seller: Christopher Jurney

Buyer: Lisa Thompson

Price: $122,000

Description: Craig View, Lot 46-47, Block 27 N10 ft. of Lot 45 and S15 ft. of Lot 48

982 Langford Drive

Seller: Robert Fears

Buyer: Eric Nelson

Price: $355,000

Description: Glen Erie, Lot 38

1306 Sprout Drive

Seller: Robert Hinman

Buyer: Thomas Wilson

Price: $39,500

Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 685, Filing 8

No address

Seller: Dinosaur Village LLC

Buyer: Bonnie Scarlett

Price: $189,000

Description: See document

790 Green St.

Seller: Clinton Lloyd

Buyer: Kassandra Corson

Price: $269,900

Description: Valley View, Lot 1, Block 2

3845 Exmoor Place

Seller: Katherine Decker

Buyer: Brandi Miller

Price: $325,000

Description: Ridgeview Lot 13, Block 5, Filing No. 2

1792 W. 2nd St.

Seller: Richard Tatom

Buyer: Anne Small

Price: $350,000

Description: Meadows Lot 1, Block 6, 1st Addition

1110 Breeze St.

Seller: Kaisler Cattle LLC

Buyer: Liberty Gray

Price: $256,000

Description: Mount View Lot 17-18, Block 10 and the S2 of Lot 16

4460 E. Victory Way

Seller: Scott Meyers

Buyer: Robert Ainsworth

Price: $260,000

Description: See document

772 Yampa Ave.

Seller: Jamie Urie

Buyer: Jeanette Digrigoli

Price: $165,000

Description: Original Craig, Lot 6-7, Block 13

1011 Alta Court

Seller: Chris McCourt

Buyer: Judy Harles, D V Revocable Living Trust

Price: $575,000

Description: Panorama Park, Lot 16, Block 3

1201 Fiddleneck Drive

Seller: Greg Brewer

Buyer: Shawna Cragun

Price: $265,000

Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 49, Filing 2

759 School St.

Seller: Benjamin White

Buyer: Samuel Langel

Price: $185,000

Description: Original Craig, Lot 38-40, Block 12

916 Taylor St.

Seller: Carl Timberlake

Buyer: Michael Taylor

Price: $284,000

Description: State Addition, Lot 4-6, Block 12

1194 Crest Drive

Seller: Rachel Green

Buyer: James Wright

Price: $320,000

Description: Crest Village, Lot 4, Block 2

1024 Eagle Loop

Seller: Dale Richards

Buyer: Eliot Schmidt

Price: $75,000

Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 616, Filing 8

No address

Seller: Laurance Elarton

Buyer: Matthew Rodriguez, Barrett & Liliana Verd Family Trust

Price: $9,500

Description: East Artesia, Lot 15-16, Block 6 & Vacated Alley Adj.

No address

Seller: Ronald Danner

Buyer: Thomas Tennyson

Price: $50,000

Description: Yampa View, Lot 2

936 Herring Circle

Seller: Blaine Zulian

Buyer: Jacquelyn Adams

Price: $353,000

Description: Glen Erie, Lot 13, Block 6

814 Fiddleneck Drive

Seller: Pamela Fleming, Prentice 2007 Living Trust

Buyer: Brian Kakac

Price: $48,000

Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 62, Filing 2

