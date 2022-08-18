Moffat County real estate sales for July
3131 Grackle Road
Seller: Peter F & Angeline J Pizzurro Living Trust
Buyer: Michael Stoffle
Price: $36,000
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 76, Filing 2
900 County Road 204
Seller: Doug Foulk
Buyer: Rachel Williams
Price: $380,000
Description: See document
910 Yampa Ave.
Seller: Ruston Properties LLC
Buyer: Diane Randall
Price: $579,000
Description: State addition, Lots 2-9, Block 8
No address
Seller: Meckley, Robert Living Trust
Buyer: Samantha Manewal
Price: $24,000
Description: Craig View, Lots 18-21, Block 20
No address
Seller: Meckley, Robert Living Trust
Buyer: Samantha Manewal
Price: $24,000
Description: Craig View, Lots 15-17, Block 20
1797 W. Second St.
Seller: Larry Talkington
Buyer: Charles Gottschall
Price: $348,000
Description: Meadows Lot 2, Block 4, 1st Addition
No address
Seller: Daniel Bosick
Buyer: Bruce Riches
Price: $11,300
Description: East Artesia Lots 4-5, Block 8
780 Falcon Drive
Seller: Peter F & Angeline J Pizzurro Living Trust
Buyer: Mckee, Jamin
Price: $19,000
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 606, Filing 8
No address
Seller: Ronald Danner
Buyer: Kuhn, Justin
Price: $195,000
Description: See document
No address
Seller: Land Genesis LLC
Buyer: Four Seasons Ranch LLC
Price: $4,776,000
Description: See document
1491 Barclay St.
Seller: Margaret Duzik
Buyer: Dennis Swindler
Price: $130,500
Description: Jensen Mobile Park, Lot 3, Block 4, Filing 2
1489 Barclay St.
Seller: Margaret Duzik
Buyer: Dennis Swindler
Price: $130,500
Description: Jensen Mobile Park, Lot 4, Block 4, Filing 2
843 Columbine St.
Seller: Jennifer Germond
Buyer: Rango Rentals LLC
Price: $279,000
Description: Sandwood, Lot 16, Block 2
932 Ranney St.
Seller: Ashley Hard
Buyer: J & K Kunc Family Trust
Price: $275,000
Description: 2nd State Addition, Lots 13-15, Block 1 and vacated alley
2210 W. Third St.
Seller: MHCA Homes LLC
Buyer: Cherissee Smith
Price: $32,900
Description: Lamplighter Estates, Lot 38
925 W First St.
Seller: MHCA Homes LLC
Buyer: Paul Taberski
Price: $27,000
Description: Cedar Mountain Mobile Park, Lot 627
633 Hockett Circle
Seller: Secretary Of HUD
Buyer: Devyn Bartel
Price: $65,800
Description: Craig East 1, Lot 16a, Block 6 Of The Replat Of Portions Of Blocks 1, 5, 6
2070 W Second St.
Seller: Karen Rohnke
Buyer: Fernando Castro
Price: $340,000
Description: Meadows 2, Lot 13, Block 13
451 Green St.
Seller: Jerry Thompson
Buyer: Honore Labourdette
Price: $219,000
Description: Green Trees Business Park, Lot 1, Block 2
34585 N. Highway 13
Seller: Jose Lopez Jr.
Buyer: Randall Walker
Price: $175,000
Description: Clayton Minor, Lot 2a
3428 Yoleta Lane
Seller: Jason Juergens
Buyer: Caleb Gilmer
Price: $620,000
Description: Santistevan Parcels, Lot 21, Filing 3
395 Rose St.
Seller: Chandra Combs
Buyer: Jill Moorman
Price: $164,000
Description: Victory Addition, Lots 47-48, Block 5 and the N2 of Lot 46
4828 Highway 394
Seller: Norma and Howard Ritchie Jr. Revocable Trust
Buyer: Jason Juergens
Price: $545,000
Description: See document
2210 W. Third St.
Seller: MHCA Homes LLC
Buyer: Antonio Vallejos
Price: $17,000
Description: Lamplighter Estates, Lot 60
242 Boulder Drive
Seller: Michael Haf
Buyer: Jared Barlow
Price: $22,500
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 459, Filing 6
278 Doyan St.
Seller: London Street Properties LTD
Buyer: S-K Tow LLC
Price: $22,200
Description: Misc Craig Tracts, Lot 1 of the final plat of Charchalis Replat
919 Taylor St.
Seller: Matthew Fehringer
Buyer: Jackson Smith
Price: $375,000
Description: State Addition, Lot 19-21, Block 11
690 Legion St.
Seller: Gary Dorsett
Buyer: Craig Hagar
Price: $115,900
Description: Rosedale, Lots 1-2, Block 1
281 Woodbury Drive
Seller: Guadalupe Bustamante
Buyer: Joshua Tenner
Price: $260,000
Description: Meadows, Lot 1, Block 4, 1st Addition
1489 Barclay St.
Seller: Howard Norman
Buyer: Dennis Swindler
Price: $130,500
Description: Jensen Mobile Park, Lot 4, Block 4
378 Sunset Drive
Seller: Dallas Reed
Buyer: Kama Investments LLC
Price: $200,000
Description: Westview, Lot 8, Less The West 23.7
1187 U.B.R. Lane
Seller: Rodney Updike
Buyer: Victor Updike
Price: $80,000
Description: See document
9 County Road 103
Seller: Sandra King
Buyer: Daniel Arnold
Price: $680,000
Description: See document
676 Overlook Drive
Seller: Daniel Arnold
Buyer: Rango Rentals LLC
Price: $580,000
Description: Overlook Park, Lot 19
1103 W. Victory Way
Seller: Kenneth Laff
Buyer: Cy Properties LLC
Price: $550,000
Description: Golden Meadows, Lot 2a, Block 1 of the replat of Lot 2
1320 Fiddleneck Drive
Seller: C. Brian Erickson
Buyer: Jakob Haun
Price: $47,500
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 48, Filing 1
538 Dunn Drive
Seller: Davis Frye
Buyer: Austin Lattin
Price: $420,000
Description: North Rancho Estates, Lot 6, Block 3
857 Washington St.
Seller: Johnathon Chamberlain
Buyer: Kimberly Harding
Price: $292,000
Description: Craig View, Lots 39-41, Block 29
298 Woodbury Drive
Seller: Adam Tucker
Buyer: Brett Etzler
Price: $259,900
Description: Meadows, Lot 1, Block 9, 1st Addition
3550 County Road 45
Seller: Michael Morgan
Buyer: Mary-Britt Brown
Price: $170,000
Description: See document
824 Aspen Ave.
Seller: Noel Molina
Buyer: Rosario Mena
Price: $25,000
Description: Shadow Mountain Village, Lot 6, Block, 1, Filing 1
925 W. First St.
Seller: MHCA Homes LLC
Buyer: Isaias Simon
Price: $23,300
Description: Cedar Mountain Mobile Park, Lot 515
No address
Seller: Alan Querido
Buyer: Lawrence Beaudry
Price: $60,000
Description: See document
2105 Crockett Drive
Seller: Wesley Musgrave
Buyer: JH Land Company LLC
Price: $199,900
Description: Craig East 3, Lot 16, Block 2
325 Apple St.
Seller: Donna Parker
Buyer: John Smith III
Price: $290,000
Description: Woodbury, Lot 15, Block 1
2440 Timberlane Drive
Seller: Steamboat Peaks Trust
Buyer: Danny Mellons
Price: $30,000
Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 302, Filing 4
1925 W Second St.
Seller: Eddie Hutton
Buyer: Tim Beh
Price: $250,000
Description: Meadows Lot: 5 Block: 8 1st Addition
