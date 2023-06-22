Moffat County real estate sales eclipse $5.6 million in May
In May, there were 23 real estate transactions recorded in Moffat County for more than $5.6 million combined.
735 Tucker St.
Seller: Patrick Howe
Buyer: Robert Vaughn
Price: $350,000
Date: May 1
Description: Original Craig subdivision, lots 32-34, block 16
3420 Riford Court
Seller: John Thielges
Buyer: Cherie Kaplan
Price: $286,200
Date: May 1
Description: Ridgeview subdivision, lot 13, block 2, and the S1′ of lot 14, filing 1
1022 E. Seventh St.
Seller: Gina Teeter
Buyer: Timothy Schram
Price: $150,000
Date: May 1
Description: Country Club Heights subdivision, lot 11, block A, second addition
1932 W. Third St.
Seller: Are King
Buyer: Edwin Rosendale
Price: $280,000
Date: May 2
Description: Meadows subdivision, lot 7, block 9, first addition
2449 Timberlane Loop Road
Seller: Rex William Hawkins et al
Buyer: MC Investments LLC
Price: $100,000
Date: May 2
Description: Wilderness Ranches subdivision, lot 305, filing 4
471 Washington St.
Seller: Athena Murray
Buyer: Ernesto Gutierrez
Price: $168,800
Date: May 2
Description: Victory Addition subdivision, block 3, A portion of Tr6-sublot 2 Washington Street Townhouse 1
544 W. Sixth Ave.
Seller: Jacob Confer
Buyer: Robert Wolski
Price: $445,000
Date: May 3
Description: Frontier City subdivision, lots 5-9, block 7
1277 Sunrise Lane
Seller: Keyla Ibarra
Buyer: Ida Begalle
Price: $230,000
Date: May 4
Description: Sunrise At Shadow Mountain subdivision, lot 17
3435 Lenox Road
Seller: Dennis Bruce & Lynn Marie Falloon Living Trust
Buyer: Jessey Johnston
Price: $366,500
Date: May 12
Details: Ridgeview subdivision, lot 18, block 2, filing 1
830 Finley Lane
Seller: Betty Mead
Buyer: Ginger James Trust
Price: $275,000
Date: May 15
Description: Sandwood subdivision, lot 4, block 2
No address
Seller: Richard Deakins
Buyer: Chancey Caldwell
Price: $40,000
Date: May 17
Description: Lay subdivision, lot 20-24, block 6 W50′
No address
Seller: Alice Rigney
Buyer: Carl Timberlake
Price: $15,800
Date: May 18
Description: Glen Erie subdivision, lot 8, block 4
No address
Seller: Keith Barrington
Buyer: Kevin Rogers
Price: $32,000
Date: May 18
Description: Skull Creek 3 subdivision, lot 23
514 Sandrock Drive
Seller: Ian Kersey
Buyer: Russell Miller
Price: $405,000
Date: May 19
Description: 2nd State Addition subdivision, lots 1-3, block 1 and vacated alley 576/886
2195 Cedar Place
Seller: W. Samuel Miller
Buyer: Jose Duarte
Price: $233,900
Date: May 22
Description: Shadow Mountain Village subdivision, lot 4, block 9, filing 1
3781 W. Sixth St.
Seller: Erick Hope
Buyer: Bears Ears Property Management LLC
Price: $175,000
Date: May 24
Description: Ridgeview Townhouses subdivision, lot 25, block 6, planned unit development
1792 W. Second St.
Seller: Brian Small
Buyer: Erick Jackson
Price: $340,000
Date: May 24
Description: Meadows subdivision, lot 1, block 6, first addition
757 Barbara Lane
Seller: Donald Etzler
Buyer: Pete Ardry
Price: $480,000
Date: May 25
Description: Western Knolls subdivision, lot 4, block 3
2213 Grackle Road
Seller: Kirk Gittins
Buyer: John Madsen
Price: $46,000
Date: May 26
Description: Wilderness Ranches subdivision, lot 127, filing 3A
312 Ceratosaurus Circle, Dinosaur
Seller: Julie Elarton
Buyer: Lorna Mannon
Price: $65,000
Date: May 30
Description: Original Artesia subdivision, lot 7, block 14
685 Taylor St.
Seller: Kendal Wheat
Buyer: Alan Lanning
Price: $228,400
Date: May 30
Description: Original Craig subdivision, lot 45-46, block 23
1095 Alta Vista Drive
Seller: Owen Atkin
Buyer: Lane Jeffcoat
Price: $575,000
Date: May 31
Description: Panorama Park subdivision, lot 4, block 4
3800-3820 W. Sixth St.
Seller: David Burns
Buyer: Christalin Thompson
Price: $390,000
Date: May 31
Description: Ridgeview Townhouses subdivision, lots 31-34, block 7, planned unit development
Total sales: $5.6 million
