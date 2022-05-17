Moffat County qualifies for state track in 15 events

Moffat County's Alexis Jones accepts the baton from Quincy Lowe in the 4x100 relay.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The finish line is in sight for the Moffat County track team, and the Bulldogs will be bringing a big group to the state meet this year.

MCHS heads to the Class 3A CHSAA State Track and Field Championships on Thursday through Saturday at Lakewood’s Jeffco Stadium with qualifiers in 15 events — seven for the boys and eight for the girls.

On the girls side, Moffat County will be in all five relays — 800 sprint medley, 4×100, 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800.

The highest seed for girls is in the 4×400 after a season-best performance May 12 at the Olathe Pirate Invitational, where Emma Jones, Mikah Vasquez, Lizzy LeWarne and Halle Hamilton reached a time of 4:05.74, second to Coal Ridge, the top team heading into state.

Hamilton, Jones, and Mikah and Antonia Vasquez are also seeded fourth in the 4×200, with Hamilton and Jones going into the meet as the defending champions in the event.

The past weekend’s Tiger Invite in Grand Junction saw the fastest times yet for the Moffat County girls in the sprint medley, 4×100 and 4×800.

In solo races, Hamilton is seeded third for state in the 400 dash. She noted that it’s been hard to hit the personal record she did last season.

“The heat last year really helped a lot of us hit PRs, but it’s been a lot colder at our meets this year,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton’s fourth event is the open 200 dash. She is seeded eighth with fellow senior Emma Jones 12th.

Emma and cousin Alexis Jones both are returning to state in the high jump after Emma won the Tiger Invite with a personal record of 5 feet, 3 inches, while Alexis placed second at 5-2.

The past weekend also proved beneficial for the boys with Evan Atkin reaching his best distance in the long jump at 22-1.75, putting him at second in the 3A rankings.

He and Ian Trevenen will also be back in the state mix in the high jump, seeded 11th and 16th, respectively.

Moffat County's Hudson Jones gets to his feet after a successful go in the triple jump.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

In Grand Junction, Hudson Jones earned a personal record in the triple jump at 41-2.25 to take fourth place and a state entry at 17th.

The Olathe meet saw boys relay runners gain their best times in the 4×200 (1:32.29) and 4×400 (3:33.2), seeded sixth in state in the former and 15th in the latter.

After setting strong results early in the season, senior Logan Hafey has been refraining from the hurdles recently to nurse a minor injury. He enters the state 110 hurdles ranked 14th and currently sits at second in the 300.

The defending state champ in the 300, Hafey said he is determined to make his final running events count — injury or not.

“I’ve taken the last two weeks off to recover to 100%, so if something bad happens, I want it to happen at state, not at the meet before so I can’t go,” he said.

MCHS track and field state qualifiers

Following are state qualifies, along with their seeds.

Boys

110-meter hurdles — Logan Hafey, 14th

300-meter hurdles — Logan Hafey, 2nd

4×200-meter relay — Logan Hafey, Evan Atkin, Jimi Jimenez and Andrew Duran, 6th

4×400-meter relay — Logan Hafey, Evan Atkin, Jimi Jimenez and Andrew Duran, 15th

High jump — Evan Atkin, 11th; Ian Trevenen, 16th

Long jump — Evan Atkin, 2nd

Triple jump — Hudson Jones, 17th

Girls

200-meter dash — Halle Hamilton, 8th; Emma Jones, 12th

400-meter dash — Halle Hamilton, 3rd

4×100-meter relay — Antonia Vasquez, Mikah Vasquez, Quincy Lowe and Alexis Jones, 18th

4×200-meter relay — Antonia Vasquez, Mikah Vasquez, Emma Jones and Halle Hamilton, 4th

4×400-meter relay — Mikah Vasquez, Lizzy LeWarne, Emma Jones and Halle Hamilton, 3rd

4×800-meter relay — Teya Miller, Lizzy LeWarne, Brook Wheeler and Bree Meats, 18th

800-meter sprint medley relay — Antonia Vasquez, Mikah Vasquez, Quincy Lowe and Caitlyn Adams, 11th

High jump — Emma Jones, 5th; Alexis Jones, 10th