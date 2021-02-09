Moffat County Public Health transitions to online portal for vaccination scheduling
As vaccinations continue to ramp up in Moffat County, Public Health is transitioning to a new online portal to help with scheduling vaccinations moving forward, according to the local health agency.
Previously, Public Health was tasked with calling those on the wait list to set up a select time to administer the vaccine, Public Health Nurse Olivia Scheele said. Now, those wanting to receive the vaccination will have to monitor the new portal for scheduling.
As of Tuesday morning, Moffat County Public Health has transitioned to the online electronic medical record portal for scheduling and maintaining records for immunizations. Moving forward, this will be the only way for individuals to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination.
Those individuals who have already received their first dose from Public Health will be called for their second doses and scheduled. New patients wanting to start the vaccination series will need to schedule online through the portal.
Currently, Public Health is offering two first-dose and two second-dose clinics per week, all pending vaccine inventory.
“As the demand and volume for a vaccine continues to increase, we are carefully balancing this with the amount of vaccine inventory we are allotted each week,“ Public Health said in a statement announcing the new portal.
