Moffat County Public Health to ramp up COVID-19 testing, will hold community testing day for those with symptoms

With the number of positive COVID-19 tests doubling in Moffat County over the weekend, Moffat County Public Health is responding by increasing testing through a community testing day on Friday, April 24.

The community testing day is for those with symptoms only.

Moffat County Public Health will stage its community testing day on Friday, April 24 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the old Kmart building at 1050 Industrial Avenue.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of a fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, lack of appetite, and/or body aches within the last 7-14 days can schedule an appointment for Friday by calling the COVID Hotline at 970‐826‐3280.

People wanting to be tested must have an appointment and must have the symptoms described within the past seven days.

Moffat County has had a total of six positive cases of COVID‐19, three of which have fully recovered. Routt County is reporting 52 positive cases and two deaths. Moffat County Public Health has also conducted surveillance testing throughout the county.

“We want to ensure we are doing everything we can to minimize the spread of COVID‐19 in Moffat County. Providing a way for symptomatic people to get tested, furthers our knowledge about the presence of this virus in our community,” said Kari Ladrow, Director of Public Health.

