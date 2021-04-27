Moffat County Public Health to host Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic, mobile vaccine bus in May

Following a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination due to a number of reports of blood clots in patients who recently received the vaccine, Moffat County — and Colorado as a whole — is rolling out the vaccine once again.

In mid-April, Moffat County Public Health and Walgreens paused their use of the vaccination for the time being “out of an abundance of caution,” Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow stated April 13.

Now, Colorado can resume using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine now that federal regulators have lifted an 11-day pause on the shot, state public health leaders said.

“We are happy to have this highly effective, one-dose vaccine back as an option for Coloradans,” Dr. Eric France with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a prepared statement, the Denver Post reported Saturday. “We appreciate the caution the CDC and FDA took to evaluate the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are ready to ramp back up distribution as quickly as possible.”

The federal government paused use of the J&J shot — also called the Janssen vaccine — after 15 of the nearly 8 million people to receive vaccine developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot.

The shot will be resumed in Colorado with an updated warning from the Food and Drug Administration. France said vaccine providers and recipients should review the updated vaccine fact sheets.

In Moffat County, use of the J&J shot will resume May 5, when Public Health hosts a clinic at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The vaccine is available for those 18 and older. To sign up for the May 5 clinic, visit https://www.comassvax.org/reg/6065129287 .

Previously, Moffat County Public Health held a Johnson & Johnson one-dose click on Monday, April 5, vaccinating nearly 600 people at the Craig Rural Fire Protection District at 1050 Industrial Drive.

To date, none of the nearly 600 vaccinated with the J&J dose in Moffat County has reported severe side effects from the vaccination.

Aside from the upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic in Moffat County, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has scheduled a May 3 mobile vaccine bus in Craig, administering the Pfizer vaccination to reach those 16 and older.

The mobile vaccine bus will be at Centennial Mall on Monday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To sign up for the mobile vaccine bus, visit https://mobilevaxco-0001-2.youcanbook.me .

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

