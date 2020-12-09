Moffat County Public Health to host free drive-through COVID-19 testing Friday | CraigDailyPress.com
Moffat County Public Health to host free drive-through COVID-19 testing Friday

Joshua Carney
  

Moffat County Public Health is set to host a free COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic on Friday, Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1050 Industrial Drive.

Public Health says anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com

