Moffat County Public Health to host free drive-through COVID-19 testing Friday

Moffat County Public Health is set to host a free COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic on Friday, Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1050 Industrial Drive.

Public Health says anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com