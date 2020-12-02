Moffat County Public Health says quarantine orders will remain the same – for now

Following an announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding a change in quarantine guidelines for people who have been exposed to COVID, Moffat County Public Health says the local orders and timelines have not changed at this time for those currently under a Moffat County Public Health Quarantine Order.

Those changed guidelines from the CDC are not currently in effect, and must be approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for the state. Anyone who is currently under Moffat County Public Health Quarantine Order is still subject to those orders and timelines, Public Health says.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will issue guidance for changing quarantine orders, should the CDC’s changes be approved. CDPHE’s guidance will rely on what is recommended by the CDC.

Once approved, Public Health will share the new guidelines and information to the public.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com