Moffat County Public Health revises COVID-19 statistics, announces second community testing day

A member of the Moffat County Sheriff's Office checks in a patient to be tested Friday during the community testing day.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

Moffat County Public Health revised the reported number of positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning following the completion of contact tracing.

Public Health previously reported a seventh positive case. However, after conducting contract tracing for the individual, a male in his 50s, the case has been assigned to another county.

Currently, Moffat County has three active cases, with three cases fully recovered. Moffat County has administered 314 tests total.

PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES SECOND COMMUNITY TESTING DAY

In an effort to continue community-wide surveillance for COVID-19 exposure, Moffat County Public Health is conducing a second day of community testing.

Moffat County Public Health will hold a COVID-19 Community Testing Day on Friday, May 1, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. The drive-thru testing site will be 1050 Industrial Avenue in the Craig Fire/Rescue facilities (located behind the old K-mart).

The second day of community testing is for anyone who wishes to be tested, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms. Those who wish to be tested must call to schedule an appointment time. No one can be screened without an appointment. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Memorial Regional Health COVID Hotline, Monday-Thursday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at 970-826- 3280. For questions, call Moffat County Public Health at 970-761-3280.

Moffat County has had a total of six positive cases of COVID-19. Routt County is reporting 56 positive cases and four deaths. Moffat County Public Health has also conducted surveillance testing throughout the county.

At the first community testing day on Friday, April 24, Moffat County Public Health administered 26 tests.

