Moffat County Public Health reports 61 new coronavirus cases, death total climbs to 14
As Moffat County comes out of the holiday weekend, Public Health is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Wednesday, Nov. 25, pushing the overall total to 368 cases within the county.
In addition to the report of 61 new positive cases, the Moffat County Coroner confirmed that 14 residents have died due to COVID‐19, and two other residents died who had tested positive for COVID‐19. However, COVID‐19 was not listed as the primary the cause of death on death certificate, according to a release from Public Health.
Of the 14 people who have died due to COVID‐19, eight of those were residents at Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab, four of which died at Memorial Regional Health. Two others died at the assisted living facility.
The total of 14 deaths in Moffat County is an increase of three deaths dating back to last week.
Of the 61 new cases, 41 of the cases are between the ages of 20 and 59. Two females in their 70s tested positive, while two males in their 80s tested positive as well. A girl under the age of 12 and two boys under the age of 12 tested positive, according to Public Health.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User