Moffat County Public Health reports 61 new coronavirus cases, death total climbs to 14

As Moffat County comes out of the holiday weekend, Public Health is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Wednesday, Nov. 25, pushing the overall total to 368 cases within the county.

In addition to the report of 61 new positive cases, the Moffat County Coroner confirmed that 14 residents have died due to COVID‐19, and two other residents died who had tested positive for COVID‐19. However, COVID‐19 was not listed as the primary the cause of death on death certificate, according to a release from Public Health.

Of the 14 people who have died due to COVID‐19, eight of those were residents at Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab, four of which died at Memorial Regional Health. Two others died at the assisted living facility.

The total of 14 deaths in Moffat County is an increase of three deaths dating back to last week.

Of the 61 new cases, 41 of the cases are between the ages of 20 and 59. Two females in their 70s tested positive, while two males in their 80s tested positive as well. A girl under the age of 12 and two boys under the age of 12 tested positive, according to Public Health.

