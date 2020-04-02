Moffat County Public Health releases COVID-19 dashboard and symptom tracker survey

A screenshot of what the health dashboard looks like for Moffat County.

In an effort to make information more readily available to the public, Moffat County’s Department of Public Health has launched a dashboard that will reflect current, local information about COVID‐19 cases.

The current dashboard will include the number of positive cases in the county. In the coming days, the dashboard will also include the total number tested for COVID‐ 19, and the number of people who have recovered. This dashboard can be found here.

In addition to the dashboard, Moffat County Public Health also released a symptom survey asking people to participate in order for Public Health to assess the current number of people experiencing symptoms of illness.

While Moffat County’s current number of confirmed positive cases remains at four, tracking symptoms will help Public Health Officials assess and track community spread of COVID‐19 in Moffat County. The results from the survey are displayed along with the dashboard at the link above. The survey can be accessed directly here for those that want to take it.

With community‐level transmission of COVID‐19 occurring throughout Colorado and the United States, testing is not necessary or recommended for all patients, and the limited testing supplies are being reserved for the most critical cases, as well as health care workers, first responders and law enforcement.

However, it is important that Moffat County’s Department of Public Health continue to be able to track the spread of COVID‐19 to align resources and evaluate strategies to reduce the spread of illness.

“People need to treat every person in every situation as if that person is positive for COVID‐19. People must take personal responsibility for their actions and know that it is assisting with prevention,” said Kari Ladrow, Director, Moffat County Department of Public Health.

While a person may have respiratory illness symptoms, that does not mean they have COVID‐19. The burden of respiratory illness in our community may serve as a surrogate measure of COVID‐19 disease in our community and whether our mitigation efforts are succeeding.

“We need your help by filling out this form,” Ladrow added. “This information will help us have more clarity on areas impacted and the types of symptoms experienced. Most people who get COVID‐19 will experience mild symptoms and will not require medical care. Completing this survey does not replace contacting your health care provider if you are in need of care but is instead a macro level approach to help us understand community spread utilizing data.”

Participation in this survey will help the Public Health Department understand and track the spread of COVID-19 from a population health standpoint. The survey can be filled out more than once if participants’ conditions change, and the survey is anonymous. The survey only collects zip codes, but no names or addresses. The survey results will be displayed on the dashboard.

As a general reminder about Public Health reporting, when positive cases are identified in the community, health officials will not release personal information or a detailed list of where infected individuals have traveled, not only to protect a person’s privacy, but because the disease does not spread by location.

Per CDPHE COVID‐19 communications guidelines, Public Health officials will not release personal information, or a detailed list of where infected individuals have traveled, not only to protect a person’s privacy, but because the disease does not spread by location. Per the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and COVID‐19 communications guidelines, Public Health is:

• Not disclosing names or other identifiable information about the patient.

• Not disclosing the identity of the medical provider or facility that administered the test without first coordinating with them.

• Not disclosing the location of the isolated individual or person under quarantine.

