Moffat County Public Health Officials order gatherings to be limited to no more than 10 people

Moffat County Public Health officials ordered all mass gatherings locally should be limited to no more than 10 people Thursday. The order officially went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 19.

The order refers to large gatherings, according to a press release from the public health office. Gatherings subject to this Order include, but are not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals, and any similar event or activity that brings together 10 or more people in a single room or space at the same time in a venue such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, private club, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.

However, the order does not apply to the Colorado State Legislature or Colorado courts, normal operations at airports, bus and train stations, health care facilities, grocery or retail stores, pharmacies, or other spaces where 10 or more people may be in transit for essential goods or services.

Additionally, as was previously authorized in Public Health Order 20-22, restaurants may continue to offer delivery and takeout food services in accordance with requirements. Office environments, government buildings where essential services are offered, or factories where more than 10 people present are also allowed. Social distancing of maintaining at least 6 feet is required though.

The order remains in effect for 30 days, unless otherwise extending in writing by the Executive Director for Public Health.

Failure to comply with this order is subject to the penalties contained in Sections 25-1-114, C.R.S., including a find of up to $1,000 and imprisonment in county jail for up to a year.

