Moffat County Public Health goes two weeks without vaccination shipments, matching trends across the state

Moderna COVID-19 vials seen inside the storage container at Moffat County Public Health, located on Pershing Street. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press)



Though Moffat County continues to push forward with vaccinations to the vulnerable population, teachers, first responders and front-line personnel, the northwest corner of Colorado has not received a shipment of vaccinations in more than two weeks, Moffat County Public Health nurse Olivia Scheele said.

The last shipment of vaccines that Moffat County received was Wednesday, Feb. 3, which included a 200 count of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, Feb. 19, Moffat County Public Health had 430 vaccines in house and is booked through March.

According to the Colorado Immunization Branch of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, a number of Moderna vaccine shipments were pulled back to the McKesson Corporation shipping depots because they were unable to be delivered due to weather conditions.

With two weeks of missed shipments due to inclement weather, Moffat County Public Health is waiting on 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine to arrive. Despite the missed shipments, Public Health says it is still able to vaccinate residents through March.

However, Scheele stated that future vaccination clinics will depend on Public Health receiving the missed vaccination shipments in a timely fashion.

“We have enough vaccines in house to cover our appointments through March,” Scheele stated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated it is working with McKesson and their shipping partners to resume operations as soon as the weather improves. The CDC added that McKesson said it anticipates a significant backlog of orders for distribution once operations resume and every effort will be made to catch up as soon as possible while safely delivering the vaccines.

