Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow to speak at Aug. 5 Coffee and a Newspaper, hosted by Craig Press

The Craig Press invites the community to join its monthly Coffee and a Newspaper series, Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The Craig Press will hold the August Coffee and a Newspaper at the Craig Hotel, located at 377 Cedar Cr. Coffee and pastries will be served.

This month’s special guest is Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow. Ladrow will discuss her transition to her new, full-time role as Public Health Director in Moffat County, and will talk about what Moffat County can do help itself move into the “Protect Your Neighbors” phase locally.

