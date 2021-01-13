Moffat County Public Health creates vaccine interest form
The vaccine interest form is for anyone who would like to get a vaccine and be put on a waiting list if they do not meet current phase/tier criteria
Moffat County Public Health is rolling out a new COVID-19 vaccine interest form for anyone who would like to get a vaccine and be put on a waiting list.
Those that fill out the interest form who do not meet the current phase/tier criteria for vaccine administration will be put on a waiting list.
Once on the waiting list, residents will receive a call to sign up for a vaccine appointment as dose become available for priority groups.
Those interested are asked to fill out the form completely, and Public Health is working as quickly as they can to get the community vaccinated.
