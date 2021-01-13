 Moffat County Public Health creates vaccine interest form | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Moffat County Public Health creates vaccine interest form

The vaccine interest form is for anyone who would like to get a vaccine and be put on a waiting list if they do not meet current phase/tier criteria

News News |

Joshua Carney
  

Moffat County Public Health

Moffat County Public Health is rolling out a new COVID-19 vaccine interest form for anyone who would like to get a vaccine and be put on a waiting list.

Those that fill out the interest form who do not meet the current phase/tier criteria for vaccine administration will be put on a waiting list.

Once on the waiting list, residents will receive a call to sign up for a vaccine appointment as dose become available for priority groups.

Those interested are asked to fill out the form completely, and Public Health is working as quickly as they can to get the community vaccinated.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more