Moffat County Public Health announces changes to COVID-19 dashboard

As Moffat County Public Health moves closer to the recovery phase of COVID-19 in the community, the government agency rolled out some new changes to reporting on its dashboard Friday.

Public Health created an all-new dashboard for reporting COVID-19 online and tracking COVID-19 statistics

Public Health’s new dashboard keeps the focus on the number of current cases and hospitalizations in Moffat County and allows the county to share the vaccination information to the community, including where vaccinations are being administered and how the public can get access to the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Additionally, Public Health added a visual for where Moffat County is on the state’s dial so that the community can see where Moffat County is slotted in on the dial with links and definitions for what that level of protection means.

“With the new status dial changes at the state level, we thought it would be helpful to be able to transition that visual as quickly as we can change the level of protection in the county through the 7-day metric reporting versus 14 days,” Commissioner Melody Villard said. “Keeping our community informed about where we stand and what that means is important information that we want them to have easy access to.”

Villard added that as Public Health seems to be headed more towards recovery, and knowing that the reporting had become somewhat stagnant on the dashboard, the county eliminated reporting in favor of more information for vaccine access.

In addition to the change in the dashboard, Moffat county is also working on social media platforms for Public Health information as well. Public Health encompasses much more than just COVID-19 and wants to be able to share more information about what they are doin in the community.

To visit the new dashboard, visit https://datastudio.google.com/reporting/27cc5e1f-df06-4aa7-be4c-e4e3eab4940d/page/DjD .

jcarney@craigdailypress.com