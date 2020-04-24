Moffat County Public Health administers 26 tests at first community testing day

Moffat County Public Health conducted a Drive-Thru Community Testing day Friday at the Fire District's building behind the old Kmart.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

Moffat County Public Health conducted its first Drive-Thru Community Test Friday morning at the Fire District building behind the old Kmart.

Two nurses — Moffat County Public Health Nurse Olivia Scheele and Registered Nurse Cynthia Chambers — administered 26 tests Friday morning at the Fire District’s building behind the old Kmart building at 1050 Industrial Avenue.

Registered Nurses Cynthia Chambers (left) and Olivia Scheele (right) inside the testing bays at the Fire District’s building Friday morning.

Courtesy Photo / Moffat County Public Health

Members of the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol helped with checking patients in for their appointments.

A member of the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office checks in a patient to be tested Friday during the community testing day.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

Courtesy Photo / Moffat County Public Health

With two bays opened inside the Fire District building, Scheele and Chambers administered tests as those needing the tests remained in their vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Moffat County has had a total of seven positive cases of COVID‐19, three of which have fully recovered. Routt County is reporting 52 positive cases and two deaths. Moffat County Public Health has also conducted surveillance testing throughout the county.

As the number of positive cases increase locally, Moffat County Public Health is doing all it can to conduct tests for those who need it.

“It’s important because we want to test those who are having trouble getting in to see their provider at this time,” Scheele said. “We also want to capture those asymptomatic people who may be only showing one or two symptoms. That way we can get those tests done, and if they’re positive we can quarantine them to protect the community.”

As of Friday afternoon, Moffat County has administered 307 total tests. With cases starting to pop up locally again, Scheele said it’s possible that public health could hold more community test days.

“We’ll see what these results come back as,” Scheele said. “We’ll also look for some community feedback and see if this was helpful or not. We could even do once a week through the middle of summer to keep testing people.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com