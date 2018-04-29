Moffat County prom a regal affair for all

A medieval atmosphere in the modern day combined with storybook sensibilities to create a memorable evening for Moffat County High School students Saturday night.

“Once Upon a Prom… Happily Ever After” transformed Clarion Inn & Suites into a faraway land for MCHS’s annual spring formal.

The dress code of tuxedos and ballgowns rarely changes, yet the decorations that festooned the hotel lobby for last year’s “Footloose” theme were completely different to capture the look of an ancient castle.

Touches like a gate flanked by suits of armor, a well made from real bricks — a pail the receptacle for prom royalty ballots — and a snack table complete with items such as “King’s Gold” and “Princess Pillows” added to some of the Clarion’s everyday décor, such as a taxidermy mount in the corner that was a mock fire pit.

“I had a lot of furs that I just threw on that, too,” laughed Shana Folley, who headed organizing the event along with MCHS adviser Jessica Baker. “We wanted to give it the feel of a real courtyard.”

The fairy tale setting had a second, more literal level, with vintage books providing additional flair with small centerpiece cutouts.

The biggest thing to draw the eye was a seven-foot tall open tome that served as a backdrop for the Grand March, with event sponsors interspersed between phrases like “Once upon a time…”

The early fanfare for friends and family was bookended by the coronation later in the night.

Hunter Petree and Kamryn Jones were selected as the Prom Prince and Princess, while the title of King and Queen went to Jacob Briggs and Guro Lian.

Lian is an exchange student from Norway who was voted for the honor along with Briggs, who couldn’t help but joke about the three-peat of his senior year, also selected student council president and Homecoming king.

“Everyone did a great job putting all this together, all the faculty and students that helped, and it was just a pretty solid prom,” he said.