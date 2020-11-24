Moffat County preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distributions, possibly by late December

A man receives a dose of an experimental coronavirus vaccine as part of a clinical trial for a vaccine candidate developed by BioNTech, which is based in Germany, and Pfizer.

Provided by BioNTech

With news of two COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna coming in recent weeks, local health organizations are preparing for distribution to Moffat County’s vulnerable community and health workers, possibly as soon as the end of December.

“We are fortunate to have excellent partnerships between the healthcare sector and Public Health in Moffat County which are conducive to the process of rolling out this vaccine,” said Kari Ladrow, Moffat County’s Director of Public Health. “There are still many unknowns but we will figure them out together and support Moffat County. The community is strong and resilient and we will look forward to providing information as we proceed.”

Following the first round of COVID-19 vaccine distributions, Public Health is tentatively planning on a second round being distributed to essential workers, such as those in grocery stores, teachers, child care providers, and employees who are required to work in close proximity to each other. Public Health said some vaccines will also be available to people over the age of 65, or have other health risks.

A third round of vaccines is expected to be made available to all adults over the age of 18, according to Public Health.

While Public Health is currently in the planning process for vaccine distribution, the organization says the timeline for each round of vaccine is not certain. As the information on the vaccines and the delivery dates is clarified, Public Health says it will work with other local healthcare providers on a distribution timeline.

