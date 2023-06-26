Moffat County plans areal mosquito treatment this week

Moffat County has scheduled the annual areal mosquito adulticide treatment for Tuesday-Thursday this week.

If weather conditions do not allow for applications on the scheduled dates, it will be done as soon as conditions allow. The applications will be done in Craig and Maybell and adjacent areas.

Applications will occur during the early morning or late evening hours when mosquito activity is at its highest. Some precautions you can take if you notice applications in your area are as follows:

Bring children and pets inside

Close doors and windows

Shut of fans and coolers that move outside air indoors

These precautions should be followed until the spray settles and can no longer be seen or smelled. For questions, call Moffat County Weed and Pest at 970-824-9184.