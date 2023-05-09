Moffat County offers chance to salvage items from vacated county buildings

As Moffat County offices have moved into to the new courthouse, the county is offering people a chance to salvage desks, chairs, filing cabinets, cork boards, white boards and other miscellaneous items left behind in the vacated buildings.

The county is extending the invitation for members of the public to visit the buildings that have been vacated as the county consolidates services in the new courthouse.

The salvage opportunities will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 12, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the old courthouse at 221 E Victory Way, the Extension Office at 539 Barclay St. and the DHS Social Services building at 595 Breeze St.

There will be a waiver that people must sign to access the buildings to look around and remove items. All of the remaining items are “as-is” with no guarantees, and people must be able to move them by themselves. There will be one main entrance at each building and people must use that entrance.