Moffat County now up to 703 confirmed COVID-19 cases
County has just 13 active cases as numbers continue to drop in mid-January.
Moffat County continues to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases as the community has seen 31 new cases dating back to Friday, Jan. 8, according to Public Health.
In total, Moffat County has 703 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community, with 13 of those cases currently active.
Moffat County has not recorded any new COVID-19 related deaths since Jan. 8. Additionally, Moffat County has now administered 9,316 tests.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Moffat County now up to 703 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Moffat County continues to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases as the community has seen 31 new cases dating back to Friday, Jan. 8, according to Public Health.