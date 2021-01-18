Moffat County now up to 703 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Moffat County continues to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases as the community has seen 31 new cases dating back to Friday, Jan. 8, according to Public Health.

In total, Moffat County has 703 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community, with 13 of those cases currently active.

Moffat County has not recorded any new COVID-19 related deaths since Jan. 8. Additionally, Moffat County has now administered 9,316 tests.

