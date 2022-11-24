Moffat County nonprofit rally kicks off Yampa Valley Gives Day on Tuesday

Representatives of several local nonprofits gather in preparation for Yampa Valley Gives Day on Dec. 7, 2021 on the national Giving Tuesday in front of the Moffat County Courthouse.

Cuyler Meade/Craig Press

In preparation for Yampa Valley Gives Day on Dec. 6, several local nonprofits will gather at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in front of the Moffat County Courthouse.

The county rally will bring nonprofits and local leaders together to speak about the upcoming day of giving on the first Tuesday in December.

Heather Fross, executive director of Moffat County United Way, said the goal of the rally is to get nonprofits excited for the day of giving, bring awareness to the community about the work of local nonprofits, and encourage the community to donate online on Dec. 6.

Yampa Valley Gives Day has been coined the day of giving to local causes that aligns with the statewide Colorado Gives Day, which encourages Coloradans to “give where you live.”

Yampa Valley Gives Day connects residents to causes they care about and provides an opportunity for the community to give. Many donations are matched through donations from the Community First Foundation, FirstBank, and sponsors throughout the state.