Moffat County moves into Stage I fire restrictions

Hot, dry conditions expected to continue through July have prompted Stage I fire restrictions in Northwest Colorado.

File

As fire weather conditions remain hot and windy with no foreseeable future changes to conditions within the county, Moffat County will move into Stage I fire restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The Stage I fire restrictions are part of Resolution 2020-69, which was adopted by the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday following a brief discussion with Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume.

Stage I Restrictions prohibits the following activities in Moffat County:

Open burning, excepting fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, charcoal grills and wood burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared of all flammable materials, and those other exceptions/exemptions as noted in Section 9 of Moffat County Ordinance 13-03.

Using explosive material: (i.e.: fireworks, blasting caps, tracer rounds, exploding targets or any incendiary device which may result in the ignition of flammable material.)

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame; except within an area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material at least 10 feet on all sides from the equipment and possess a chemical pressurized five pound fire extinguisher and one round pointed shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches. The extinguisher and shovel may be kept with the welding supplies but must be readily available for quick use.

Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating or using any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.

Crews respond to reports of smoke throughout county Monday evening

Lightning strikes within the county Monday evening led to a number of reports of smoke and possible fires throughout the county, Sheriff Hume told County Commissioners Tuesday morning.

One report led to a 100-acre fire, known as the Sand Fire, south of Sand Spring along County Road 90. The fire was caused by a lightning strike and was quickly contained, thanks to Craig Fire/Rescue, BLM, and Moffat County Road and Bridge resources, Sheriff Hume said.

The amount of smoke reports on Monday evening stretched local resources thin, so crews are out in the county Tuesday following up on a handful of smoke reports that they were unable to look into Monday evening.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com