Moffat County moves forward on 5-Star program for looser COVID restrictions
Administrative Committee includes representatives from the City of Craig, Moffat County, Local Businesses and Public Health
While Moffat County doesn’t yet meet all of the requirements to apply for the state of Colorado’s 5-Star State Certification Program, the county has formed an Administrative Committee to learn more about the program ahead of a future application.
Currently, Moffat County is in Level Orange, restricting businesses and restaurants to 25% capacity. Once Moffat County falls inside the required metrics for the 5-Star program, Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow said the county wants to be in a position to pull the trigger on an application.
“We don’t currently meet the metrics, but we are trending downward,” Ladrow said Tuesday at the county commissioners’ meeting.“Knowing that, we want to be in a position to pull the trigger once we’re inside the qualified metrics.”
Ladrow added that the county is working on obtaining letters of support from commissioners, health agencies, and city council to submit with the application, which should hopefully help Moffat County receive approval for the 5-Star program.
If Moffat County were to receive approval, individual businesses could apply to operate a level up from where the county is on the state’s COVID-19 dial. To do so, Moffat County would have to show they meet a higher public health standard set by the state.
Under the program, if the county’s COVID metrics remain at the orange level, 5-Star certified businesses can operate under the looser yellow-level restrictions. A move to yellow on the dial would mean a business can operate at the blue level and so on.
• Requiring masks and 6-foot distancing
• For restaurants, ensuring that tables are at least 10 feet apart while at level red
• Regularly sanitizing and cleaning high-touch surfaces
• Recording customer names and contact information for tracing, if necessary
• Checking employee symptoms and tracking exposures
Ladrow was quick to point out that the 5-Star program is not mandatory, and that those businesses in the community that want to can choose to apply for the program.
“The goal is really to make sure we’re maximizing all of the opportunities for businesses to stay open, or to open at a greater capacity if that becomes appropriate,” Ladrow said.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
