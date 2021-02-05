Moffat County moved into Level Blue under new dial dashboard

Starting Saturday, Moffat County could see more people inside businesses, restaurants, gyms, and more, thanks to its move to Level Blue in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s “Dial 2.0″, a move that was announced Friday during Gov. Jared Polis’ press conference.

Moffat County is one of 21 Colorado counties that will move into Level Blue under the new “Dial 2.0”, according to the metrics from CDPHE.

The change in the dial means that more businesses in counties across Colorado — including Moffat County — will be able to expand service capacity. Businesses that are approved under a 5-Star certification plan can operate at increased capacities as well, according to Polis. However, because caution is still a priority, counties in Yellow with a 5 Star Business Program may only operate in Blue once 70% of 70-year-olds are vaccinated with at least one dose, which is expected to happen by the end of the month.

The decision to adjust the dial is a beginning step in the state’s broader COVID-19 exit strategy, through which Gov. Jared Polis envisions Coloradans returning to places such as nightclubs and sports stadiums as soon as May.

“Dial 2.0 is designed so that counties can swiftly move into more restrictive levels when their numbers go up, and more quickly into recovery when their numbers go down,” ​said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE Executive Director, in a press release from the state. “​Input from our partners helped us tailor the new dial to best serve the needs of Coloradans at the local level. Since the dial’s last major change in November, Colorado has begun distributing COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state. More people now have immunity to COVID-19, including people over 70 and frontline health care workers. This relieves the strain on our hospital system.”

Polis added during his Friday press conference that he and public health officials hope that by the fall, people will be able to gather indoors with large groups in much the way they did before the pandemic.

Dial 2.0 will go into effect Saturday, February 6 at 9 a.m. and counties will be moved to the appropriate level on Dial 2.0. The dial is a tool that allows Colorado to balance the ongoing need to contain the COVID-19 virus with the need for localized guidance during the pandemic.

Additionally, school settings do not change in Dial 2.0, Ryan said.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.

