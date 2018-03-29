Moffat County middle school basketball fights through Wyoming, Montrose tourneys

The season keeps right on rolling for Moffat County girls AAU basketball.

The eighth-grade team has continued its ongoing quest for dominance with recent wins in tournaments in Casper, Wyoming and Montrose.

Moffat County girls finished as the top team in their division for the second consecutive year at the Casper Youth Basketball March 16 and 17 with three straight wins — 31-23 over Casper Fever 44-30 versus Basin Elite and 31-25 against Douglas Thunder Cats.

The past weekend in Montrose saw the squad take on a variety of Western Slope competitors with wins against Grand Junction Blackout (32-12), Grand Junction Premier U13 (48-14), Hotchkiss (46-8) and Montrose (35-18).

The Bulldogs finished with a narrow 26-24 loss to Premier's U14 team to place second.

The group, which also finished third at the middle school state championships earlier their month, will play another tourney this weekend in Denver and will finish the season with a Grand Valley event April 14.