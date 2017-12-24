Moffat County Locals: Quality Repair owner Doug Wagoner turns bad days to good with auto repairs

Mechanic. Business owner. Hunter. Military dad. Family man.

Like many Craig residents, Doug Wagoner wears many hats. But, the Craig native may have unexpectedly found his niche when he opened his own auto shop, Quality Repair, which will mark four successful years in business in January.

With a reputation for quick service and affordable prices, Wagoner is already in talks to merge his shop with another local business and expand to a new location. Quality Repair currently shares space with Northwest Auto Glass on Yampa Avenue.

"I really didn't intend to do this as career, but it's what I know, and it's working out," Wagoner said.

He learned the trade from his father, a lifelong mechanic.

"He had me sitting in an engine compartment tinkering and tearing stuff apart before I could walk," Wagoner said.

With an obvious love for people, it's the human side of the equation he most enjoys about his work.

"People depend on their vehicles, and most of the time, when I see them, they're just about at their worst. … So, when we get it fixed, we get to turn it around and take a bad day and make it a good day," Wagoner said. "There's not a whole lot of fun in getting greasy and busting your knuckles, but getting to turn someone's day around makes it worth it."

"He's got a heart of gold," said Albert Villard, whose family is linked to Wagoner's through marriage. "He's just a really good guy who’s more than willing to do what he has to do to help someone out."

But, as seriously as Wagoner takes his work, his heart belongs with his family and in the great outdoors.

He has worked as a hunting guide for nearly 10 years, trading out car parts every fall for the thrill of the hunt and helping run a Wounded Warrior hunt for veterans each season, as well.

Military history runs deep in Wagoner's family. His great-great grandfather fought in the Civil War, his father served in Vietnam and, now, his eldest son, Chase, is marking his first full year serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he's already been promoted to the rank of E3, or lance corporal.

"I couldn't be more proud of him; he's doing great in the Marine Corps," Wagoner said. "Of course, being from Craig and with our family history, he's an expert rifleman, so they've asked him to spend the month of January training other Marines on the rifle range."

With seven children between him and his new wife and three grandchildren, to boot, fatherhood and family occupy a big space in Wagoner's life.

"It's the most rewarding and the most challenging job that I've ever had," Wagoner said. "I love being a dad. I really do."