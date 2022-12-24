Moffat County Locals: Dorina Fredrickson looks to create “home sweet home” for clients

Dorina Fredrickson smiles in the doorway of her office at Country Living Realty, draped with a personalized Christmas stocking. Fredrickson was born and raised in Moffat County and passes on her love for the area to her clients.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

As someone who has always called Moffat County home, Dorina Fredrickson is in the perfect position to help people new and old in the area find their place in the community.

Born and raised in Craig, Fredrickson is a lifetime resident of the area who looks to provide realtor services through Country Living Realty.

For her, Northwest Colorado is an easy sell since she can speak from experience.

“Nowhere else can you find so many great people in one place,” she said.

Having worked in the industry for about 15 years, she’s only continued to develop a deep love for the area.

“It’s been great to develop so many client relationships over the years,” she said. “We’ve seen a lot of great changes to Moffat County over the years including some great new additions to our community, whether that be from new families to the area, or businesses.”

The process of narrowing down the right location for the right person is a delicate dance, but after finding the perfect place for numerous folks, Fredrickson continues to enjoy the job at a business that has earned numerous Best of Moffat County honors.

“I love getting to help a buyer or seller take that step into their next big endeavor,” she said. “One of my favorite parts about my job is getting to see a client fulfil their dream.”

Besides serving as somewhat of a gateway to introducing newcomers to the area, Fredrickson also provides support to established community members seeking to make a difference at all levels.

Whether it’s passing out candy during a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event or serving on the board of the local branch of Rotary Club, bolstering positive energy in Craig is always one of her biggest priorities.

“One of my favorite things about Craig is we have so many great local organizations here that are all in on this community; everyone here is always up for supporting one another and lending a hand,” she said. “I’m always trying to support those organizations any way I can.”

The holiday season is no different, at least if her workspace is any indication.

The offices of Country Living are decked out with yuletide cheer, and among the biggest decorations is a mailbox for children’s letters to Santa Claus.

Fredrickson noted that Moffat County is a place that truly feels like a winter wonderland for people of all ages.

“I love the holiday time of year. Just getting to get together with family and watching the magic of Santa for the little ones is so fun,” she said. “The one thing you can almost always count on about Christmas in Craig is there is plenty of snow, making it feel very much like Christmastime.”

Though spirits are always high during the holidays, Fredrickson carries a passion for her community throughout the calendar year.

“I’m so grateful for where I live & the support I have from my friends, family, and clients,” she said. “Without them I don’t know what I’d do.”