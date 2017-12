Moffat County Locals: Arianna Anderson helps out when not horsing around

Helping out causes in the community and riding her horse are two of Craig girl Arianna Anderson’s favorite things. Arianna and her best friend Julianna Cain started A & J Help. They make and sell handcrafted items at local craft fairs then donate the money to charity. In December the girls have been raising money for the Moffat County Cancer Society. Arianna is also becoming an accomplished horsewoman purchasing a Pony of the Americas named Too Lee from 4-H leader Glenda Bellio after the pair won a buckle at the 2017 Moffat County Fair. About her pony, Anderson said, “we have a lot in common. We are both small, we like being protected, we are both spoiled.”