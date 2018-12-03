Moffat County Local Marketing District to hold final regular meeting of 2018 on Tuesday

CRAIG — Funding for projects and events will be part of the agenda when the Moffat County Local Marketing District members gather Tuesday, Dec. 4, in what is expected to be their final regular business meeting in 2018.

Representatives from the Museum of Northwest Colorado will provide a presentation as part of their request for funding of billboards and brochures, and LMD board member Randy Looper will lead a discussion about capital expenditures before the board considers funding of the Dinosaur Welcome Center.

Board members are also expected to discuss and may approve requests received for event support funding, funding to Craig Moffat Economic Development Partnership, and future funding.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. in the second-floor conference room at the Bank of Colorado, 250 West Victory Way.

The board is also expected to:

• Review and approval meeting minutes and review financial reports and payment of board insurance.

• Discuss 2019 meeting dates, times. and locations, as well as procedures and deadlines

Public comment is welcome at the end of the meeting. The next LMD meeting is expected to be held in January.

To view the complete agenda and learn more about the LMD, visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/moffat-county-local-marketing-district-2.