Moffat County Local Marketing District to consider request to fund Dinosaur visitor center Thursday

When they meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 14, members of the Moffat County Local Marketing District board will consider a request by the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado to Fund the Dinosaur Visitor Center.

AGNC is requesting $13,500 in operational funding to close a funding gap that would normally be provided by the Colorado Tourism Office.

The meeting will be held in Room 185 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Campus, 2801 W. Ninth St.

The complete agenda may be viewed by clicking the document below.