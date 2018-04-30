UPDATED : Moffat County Local Marketing District to consider agreement with tourism association

CRAIG — When members of the Moffat County Local Marketing District board meet this week, they will consider an intergovernmental agreement with the Moffat County Tourism Association.

The LMD board meeting is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, in Room 175 of the Academic Services Building at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

The LMD board agenda also includes the following items.

• Review and approve minutes of the last meeting.

• Consider a request for funding from Melody Villard for the Colorado High School Rodeo during Grand Old West Days.

• Discuss next steps for the implementation of the strategic plan, disbursement of funds and expectations.

Public comments are welcome before the end of each regular meeting.