Moffat County Local Marketing District meeting changes venues

Craig City Hall will host the Moffat County Local Marketing District during the board’s regular meeting beginning 4 p.m. Thursday, April 11, in the council chambers at 300 W. Fourth St.

Board members, who normally meet at Colorado Northwestern Community College will consider funding requests for Octoberfest, an enduro race in May, the Dinosaur Welcome Center, and receive an update from way-finding committee on the sign project slated for this year.

LMD’s next round of event funding applications will be due Oct. 31. The event application is available on the Moffat County website. All other funding requests need to use the Colorado Common Grant application also available on the county site.

In order to be on the agenda, requests for funding need to be in no later than one week prior to the monthly meetings that are normally held the second Thursday. Funding requests need to be sent to moffatlmdsecretary@gmail.com. Requests to be placed on the agenda that are not related to funding need to be made to Luke Tucker, board chair, by emailing luke@mountainairspray.com.

