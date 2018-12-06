Moffat County Local Marketing District extends deadline for event funding

CRAIG — The deadline to apply for event funding from the Moffat County Local Marketing District is now the end of December following a decision to reopen the application process that originally was meant to close Oct. 31.

Three applications — one each to support Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, Grand Old West Days, and the Moffat County Ballon Festival — have been submitted. However, board President Luke Tucker said delays by the LMD Ex-officio Board in approving the LMD’s 2019 strategic plan also delayed a public notice that event funding applications were being accepted. Therefore, board members decided to continue to accept applications until the end of December and wait to make event funding determinations until they meet in January.

Event funding applications are available online at colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/moffat-county-local-marketing-district-2.

The decision to extend the event funding application deadline was made during the Dec. 4 meeting of the board, at which time members also reviewed their finances. Board Treasurer Chris Jones estimated LMD Lodging Tax revenues were about $3,000 behind the same time period in 2017. After payment of outstanding bills, the board will finish the year with a balance of about $495,000.

In addition to funding events in 2019, the LMD board should anticipate a proposal from the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners requesting about $12,000 to fund the Dinosaur Visitor Center, said Moffat County Tourism Association Director Tom Kleinschnitz, who spoke about the idea at the request of Moffat County Commissioner Ray Beck. Beck was attending a Joint Services Workgroup meeting with the city of Craig at the time.

Kleinschnitz said the funds would pay operating expenses for such things as a copy machine, computer, internet access, and propane, which costs about $9,000 per year to heat the building. A complete funding proposal is expected in early 2019.

The LMD board also:

• Approved up to $8,000 to fund the second half of a commitment made in 2017 by previous board members to help the Museum of Northwest Colorado with the cost of billboards and brochures.

• Approved a $1,818 expenditure to pay for board insurance.

• Set its 2019 meeting schedule for the second Thursday of each month at Colorado Northwestern Community College.

The next regular meeting of the LMD board is slated for Jan. 10.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.