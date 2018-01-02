Moffat County Local Marketing District ex-officio board meeting to take place Thursday

CRAIG — To help get the Local Marketing District back on track, representatives from the city of Craig, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners and the town of Dinosaur ± comprising the ex-officio board of the LMD — will meet this week.

A discussion of a merger proposed between LMD and the Craig/Moffat County Economic Development partnership is on the agenda, as well as consideration of a memorandum of understanding with the city of Craig to hire an executive director, and a presentation by Moffat County Commissioner Frank Moe.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan 4, at City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.

The ex-officio board also intends to define its purpose, responsibilities, the process for determining a quorum and voting, as well as select a chairman, vice chairman and secretary and determine the length of terms each will serve.

The board will also review the bylaws to better determine the roles, responsibilities and rules of the liaisons appointed by city, county and town.

The meeting is being called under statutory authority which states the board may meet "at any time that is deemed necessary for the continued governance of the district."

After the resignation of four of seven members in early December, the LMD board does not have a quorum to conduct business.

To learn more about the vision, mission and guiding documents of the LMD, visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/moffat-county-local-marketing-district-2