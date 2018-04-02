Moffat County Local Marketing District Board to meet twice

CRAIG — Two meetings of the Moffat County Local Marketing District Board are expected as board members work to finalize an operating plan.

The LMD Regular Board Meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, in Room 175 of the Academic Building of Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Discussion and approval of the operating plan Tuesday will prepare the board for a meeting with the LMD Ex-officio Board, beginning at 5 p.m, Thursday, April 5, at CNCC.

The LMD Ex-officio Board is composed of representatives from the city of Craig, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners and the town of Dinosaur. The agenda for the LMD Ex-officio Board is expected to be available at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

To learn more about the LMD, visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/moffat-county-local-marketing-district-2.