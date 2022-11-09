Moffat County lights the courthouse green in support of veterans for “Operation Green Light”

Community members have taken good care of the veteran memorial garden on the southwest side of the courthouse lawn. This week, the courthouse is being lit up with green lights in honor of Veterans Day.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Starting Monday, Nov. 7, the Moffat County Courthouse is being lit green as the county takes parts in the national initiative Operation Green Light to honor veterans who have served in the armed forces.

Operation Green Light’s mission is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans — and their families — and the resources that are available on the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

Residents are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. By shining a green light, we are letting our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

“By shining the green light, we’re expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield, at home.” said commissioner Melody Villard.

While this event is focused around the week leading up to Veterans Day, Nov. 11, residents are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Anyone can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

“At a time when our country is faced with many issues, we can all agree that those individuals who risked, and sacrificed their lives fighting to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support,” Villard said. “I encourage everyone to join with us in displaying a green light for our veterans and their families.”

The initiative is a partnership between Moffat County, the Colorado Association of Counties, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.

For more, visit naco.org/OperationGreenLight or MoffatCounty.Colorado.gov/ .